Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Jan. 26, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be patient when talking to parents, bosses and VIPs today because something unexpected will occur. You might have a falling-out. They might criticize you. You might feel rebellious. Whatever happens, don’t quit your day job. Be cool. Fortunately, whatever it is will blow over quickly, and the rest of the day is great. Go figure.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Travel plans will be interrupted and delayed this morning. Ditto for schedules with higher education. Nevertheless, as the day wears on, it actually becomes a pleasant day to travel. (Like whaaat?) A romantic interest with someone from another culture or someone who is different might begin.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Stay in touch with your bank account and financial business because something unexpected might impact shared property, inheritances and debt at the beginning of the day. (Check your online banking.) However, later in the day, gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way. We like!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Tread carefully when talking to partners and close friends today because, initially, a little blowup will begin your day. Bummer. But it’s no biggie because as the day wears on, things get cozy until they are absolutely charming. You will enjoy meeting people from different backgrounds. A chance to travel will thrill you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Some kind of upset to your work routine is likely in the morning. Computer crashes, staff shortages, mixed-up messages or equipment breakdowns — yes, something is in the wind. However, later in the day, you will get the support you need from others. Yay!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Parents must be vigilant in the morning because this is an accident-prone time for your kids. However, later in the day, this is a fun-filled time full of opportunities to party, enjoy the arts, attend sports events and have a fun Happy Hour. “Fresh horses and more whiskey for my men!”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Interruptions and family quarrels might start your day today. Not good. Fortunately, once this happens, it is behind you. As the day wears on, things get better and better. Finally, you’re ready to entertain at home or begin redecorating your digs. (You like an attractive home.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Be careful because the morning is an accident-prone time for you. For starters, delays, arguments and perhaps minor accidents might occur. By midday, this is all behind you. Then it becomes a smooth, charming day where you will enjoy socializing with others.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Keep an eye on your money and your possessions this morning because something unexpected might impact your wealth and your assets. Ironically, later in the day, your finances look good. Respect your moneymaking ideas.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional. Something unexpected will impact your morning. However, later in the day, you are happy to work with others as well as socialize. Keep the faith because this day gets better as it wears on.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Something might upset or trouble you this morning. It could make you throw your game. Fortunately, this is temporary and, later in the day, you feel good again. You might have some excellent behind-the-scenes ideas that boost your earnings.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A falling-out with a female friend or member of a group might occur this morning. Something unexpected will happen. But later in the day, relations with friends and groups are very friendly and supportive. How this day ends is different from how it begins. Whew!