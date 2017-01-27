Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Jan. 27, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The New Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today your ruler Mars moves into your sign until mid-March. The last time this occurred was in early 2015. This is good news! Mars is energy, which means you will be physically and emotionally pumped for the next six weeks. (Be nice to the little people.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today both the Sun and Moon are at high noon in your chart. This can happen only once a year. It certainly means that other people will notice you more than usual. It also means you look good to people. They are impressed! Go after what you want.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today you want to do something different because you need a change of scenery. By all means, grab every chance to travel or go someplace you’ve never been before. If nothing else, be a tourist in your own town.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) For the next six weeks, your ambition will be aroused. You’ll be PowerPoint on steroids. Obviously, you can use this to your advantage. Since you are pumped, focused and energetic about going after what you want, use this energy. Pick up the baton and run!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Starting today, for the next six to eight weeks, you will want to travel because you want to do anything that will broaden your horizons. You want more out of life! Study as much as possible as well. Go for the whole enchilada. (Why settle for less?)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re keen to get better organized today. Not only do you want to make your life run more smoothly, you also want to be as healthy as you can possibly be. Yes, we want perfection within reason. Meanwhile, your sex drive will be stoked in the next six weeks. Woo hoo!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You will need to practice patience in the next six weeks because fiery Mars will be opposite your sign. This hasn’t happened for two years. It means you will feel lots of energy coming at you from partners and close friends, which could be annoying. (That’s where the patience part comes in.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will accomplish a lot in the next two months because your co-ruler Mars will be traveling through the part of your chart related to your work and your job. In fact, you will want to work hard because you want credit for what you do.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today you enter a two-month window of time where you want to play! Ideally, you will be off on a vacation. Grab every opportunity to party and enjoy the arts, sports events and delightful times with children. Romance will flourish!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) In the next two months, your home scene will become chaotic and more active. This might be due to renovations, residential moves or visiting relatives who won’t go home. Whatever the case, be patient so that you can minimize domestic friction.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The next two months are an excellent time for writers, actors, teachers and anyone in sales and marketing, because your communication skills will be bold and direct. You will say what you mean and mean what you say. And yes, people will jump.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will work hard for your money in the next few months and you will spend it. Yes, money in, money out! The reason you will buy things is this influence tends to make you feel that you are your possessions. (“Does this room make me look fat?”)