Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Jan. 28, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business until 11:45 p.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a wonderful day to schmooze because you will meet new, different and exciting people. In addition, people you already know might do something that amazes and pleases you. Be social. Be friendly. Get out there and fly your colors!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is an excellent day to relate to bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs because they are open to unusual ideas and brilliant suggestions. Furthermore, because everyone feels positive and open-minded, they will easily endorse your plans. Work-related travel is likely.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is an exciting day! Just the way you like them. Travel in particular will appeal because you will be stimulated by a constantly changing landscape. Furthermore, you’re in a party mode! Vacation if you can; and if not, schmooze with others and enjoy social occasions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a great day to negotiate with others about inheritances and shared property. However, initially, you might meet with some resistance or be caught off guard about something. Ultimately, things will go your way and you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others because you are up for something different and new and ready for change. And you’re keen to be social and friendly with others. In particular, you will love to meet people from different backgrounds and other cultures.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a strong day for those of you at work because you feel confident, and confidence attract success. Many of you will travel. Some of you might be surprised by high-tech equipment or something unexpected. No worries; you can roll with it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a wonderful, playful day, which is why you want to party! Order balloons and champagne. Buy a cake. (Or impress everyone and bake one.) Sports events, playful times with children, romantic dates and social outings will all be wonderful sources of pleasure for you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will enjoy anything connected with home and family events today because you feel friendly and generous. You are also up for adventure. Something unusual will take place at home; be ready for this. But on the whole, today will flow smoothly because you are in the mood to par-tay!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a great day for a short trip because you want to be stimulated by your surroundings. Conversations with others will be upbeat and interesting. You’re full of bright, clever ideas, which will help you entertain everyone. Yes, this is a fun-loving, upbeat day!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a good day for business and commerce. Many of you might see ways to boost your income or explore a new job. Keep an eye on your money, however, because something unexpected could impact your belongings, your possessions or your cash. Oops.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is an exciting, upbeat day! You will enjoy chatting to everyone. Get out and schmooze with people; however, be prepared for the unexpected (I know it is impossible to prepare for) because something unusual will occur. Foreign travel will appeal or, at the very least, be the subject of your conversation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Although this is a fun-loving day, in many ways, you want to play it low key or linger behind the scenes. Perhaps you need a rest. Perhaps you just need some privacy. Be prepared for some surprises, but whatever happens, things will turn out OK. More than OK!