Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Jan. 3, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a lovely day to talk to bosses, parents, teachers and people in authority because your conversations will be lighter and friendlier. You might share an appreciation of something beautiful or discover that you both like the same entertainment. You can establish a closer bond with someone today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, give yourself a chance to enjoy and appreciate beauty. Visit art galleries, museums, parks and beautiful buildings. Likewise, you will enjoy profound discussions and inspirational ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) It might surprise you how close you feel to someone today. In fact, to your own amazement, you might tell someone how much you care for them. This is a good day to discuss how to divide or share something because people feel warmhearted and cooperative with each other.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a charming day to enjoy the company of friends and partners. For one thing, you will find it easier to express your affection and tell someone that you care for them. And even if you don’t do this, you will feel it, and you will both have a more enjoyable interaction.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your dealings with co-workers will be positive, easygoing and friendly today. In fact, you might suggest ideas about how to make your workplace more attractive. You will certainly appreciate whatever is already attractive. You might also have moneymaking suggestions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a creative day for you and it can manifest in many ways. Obviously, you might use your own creative talents to do something. But you will also appreciate the creativity of others. Take time to enjoy music, poetry, movies, art and sports. Romantic connections will flourish!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Conversations with family members will go well today because they will be warm and caring. In fact, you will likely do something or say something to let someone know that you care for them. It will please you to work at making your home more attractive. This is also a good day to discuss real estate opportunities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You can make money with your words today. However, many of you will want to use your mind for pleasurable activities like reading, photography, writing or doing creative things with your hands. Discussions with siblings and friends will be warm and friendly.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Trust your moneymaking ideas today because there’s a good chance that they are worthwhile. This is also a good day to negotiate financial matters because you have enough detachment to see what might benefit you or not. You won’t get carried away. And you won’t feel competitive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a lovely day to schmooze with others because you will enjoy your conversations with them. In fact, you will enjoy talking to anyone because you feel the need to make a connection with someone. In doing so, you might give someone some excellent advice.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Quiet research will please you today, as will a chance to enjoy some private downtime just for you. You will enjoy leisure pursuits or reading for pleasure. If weather permits, you might like a drive in the country.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) If you are with friends today, you might verbalize your feelings for them or tell them how much you care for them. You will also enjoy a chance to share your appreciation of beauty with someone. Pleasant, easygoing days are important because they put the tough days in perspective.