Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This continues to be a popular time for you. In groups, you will be the leader. However, something going on behind the scenes (maybe your own reaction to something) has heightened your idealism. This could prompt you to act in some way or decide to do something.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) With the Sun high in your chart this week, others admire you, which means you can go after what you want. A discussion with a female friend about future travel plans or improving something in politics, religion or race will be mutually sympathetic.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your sympathy for someone or something is public today. People know your views. Because of this, you might use the resources of others or the resources of the government or a charitable organization to benefit someone other than yourself. (Very wise. Kindness is the most important thing.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today your appreciation of beauty is heightened, which is why it’s the perfect day to give yourself a chance to enjoy beautiful things and places. Visit art galleries, museums, pristine parks or inspiring architectural buildings because you will enjoy these experiences.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Remember to get more sleep this week because the Sun is opposite your sign, which means you need more rest. Meanwhile, today you are sympathetic to the needs of others, and you will use your influence or make an effort to help someone in need. Bravo!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are pumped to work hard this week because you want to get better organized. A sympathetic discussion with someone today, probably a female, will take place. It might deal with the arts, children or possibly a future romance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a playful, creative fun-loving week. Today, however, a co-worker might want to confide in you, or perhaps this person is upset and needs a sympathetic ear? Librans often play the role of counselor to others. (You’re a natural.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Although your focus is on home, family and your private life this week (and perhaps dealing with a parent), today you are very much in tune with your creative talents and your inspirations. Enjoy the arts, social outings, playful times with children and romance!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a busy week for you because you have lots of plans plus short trips and increased reading and writing. Today, however, you will have a heartfelt discussion with a family member, perhaps a female relative, and this will be meaningful. It might stir you to action.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Increased activity and chaos on the home front (possibly redecorating) will make you focus on earnings and cash flow this week. Today, however, you might spend a lot of time daydreaming or being lost in thought. One thing is certain: Your imagination is heightened.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This will be a powerful week for you because the Sun is in your sign, giving you energy and commanding the respect of others. Perhaps this is why you feel sympathetic to someone when it comes to financial matters. If shopping, guard against the impulse to buy something luxurious and over-the-top. Be prudent.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today the Moon, Venus and Neptune are all in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. Venus, of course, will soften your dealings with others, making you charming and diplomatic. The Moon will make you sympathetic because you understand what it’s like to walk a mile in someone else’s wedgies.