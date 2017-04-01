Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Jan. 4, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon changes signs at 10:15 a.m. Chicago time from Pisces to Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is not an ideal day to discuss anything important with bosses, parents and VIPs because your feelings will overwhelm your logic. This will make you lose points in their eyes because they might see you as emotional and not reliable (which is not really the truth).

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Avoid controversial subjects today and especially avoid disputes because you will get emotionally involved and, very likely, your emotions will weaken your argument. You might even change positions on an issue because your feelings change about things.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is not an ideal day to have important discussions about financial matters, especially inheritances, shared property, wills, taxes, debt and insurance issues. Instead of discussing the facts in a logical, analytical manner, you will be emotionally invested in the situation. This weakens your stance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You want to be understood by a close friend or partner today, you definitely do. However, your emotions will so affect your words that they might not know exactly what it is you really want to say. In part, this is because you are not entirely sure what you want to say. It changes by the moment.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If there’s something important that you want to address at work today, postpone this for another day. If you do discuss it today, you might be too emotional or too dramatic and you will just lose points with someone. They will dismiss you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Postpone important discussions with family members for another day because today everything will become mushy and blurred because of your own emotional needs and wants. It’s hard for you to be objective today, and it’s also hard for others to be objective. Yes, it’s not just you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) In discussion with others, especially siblings and daily contacts, there might be confusion. And this confusion might be because you are not clear about what you want simply because you’re not sure. Your position changes according to how you feel — and your feelings change, too. Yikes!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is not a good time for important financial discussions primarily because you are not clear about your objective. You are not sure what you want even though you think you know what you want. You might change your mind about what you want later in the day because your emotions are driving your decisions today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your challenge today is tiny, relatively inconsequential things will suddenly overwhelm you and make you change your mind about something. This makes you look inconsistent and possibly foolish because you are changing your mind so much. It happens.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Conversations with others, especially females and especially female relatives (oh yes), are challenging today. You’re not sure which way the wind is blowing and, because of this, you’re not exactly sure about your own stance on something.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Research might not go well today because your feelings might interfere with your findings. That’s because today it’s hard to be objective. Just carry on. Do your work and collect information, but don’t overreact or make a commitment. Play it safe. The less said the better.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Let’s hope you are talking to a close friend today who understands that you might change your mind about what you’re saying because you have a right to change your mind. Doesn’t everyone? However, if you are addressing a group that expects clear logic — beware.