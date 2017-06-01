Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Jan. 6, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping and big decisions from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Avoid power struggles with bosses, parents and VIPs because they’re not worth it. People are going to dig in their heels and make a stand. Do not get caught up in this. Although ostensibly, someone might try to introduce reforms, they will have a power struggle on their hands.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You might be obsessed about your beliefs about politics or religion today. These are touchy subjects. Very few people arrive at their political beliefs through logic and analysis. They often inherit these beliefs or they run with the herd.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is the classic day to have an argument with someone because you disagree with their values, and they disagree with yours. You cannot change their mind. They cannot change yours. The wisest thing is to it agree to disagree.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Arguments with partners and close friends are likely today because people feel passionately about issues, and whether they want to or not, they find they are involved. So here we have a situation where everyone is “involved” but not necessarily in agreement.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a good day to make improvements at work or repair broken equipment. You might also want to make repairs or improvements to washrooms, plumbing or laundry areas simply because things are breaking down. You have to do something.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A power struggle about kids might take place today. Or a power struggle between romantic partners might take place. Don’t let someone push you into having to defend your right to do something the way you want to do it. That’s manipulation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Arguments with family members might take place today, especially about issues of decay, garbage or things falling apart. People have to decide whether to repair something or throw it out. The bottom line is there should be some improvement at the end of the day.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Do not coerce others into agreeing with you today. You don’t have to do this. In another vein, steer clear of scary areas and places of potential criminal activity. You don’t want to have an unfortunate encounter with anyone in a dicey area. Seriously.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don’t let someone manipulate you today with money. They might try to bribe you or buy you. But are you for sale? I think not. Do not be tempted by financial seduction that is superficial and meaningless. More money just means you have a better class of enemy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might get embroiled in something today whether you want to or not. Before you know it, it’s all around you and you are in over your head. Just remember not to do anything that you will regret later. Think about this before you act or speak. Avoid the criminal element.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Something going on behind the scenes might disturb you today. Or you might not be fully aware of it but you feel vaguely uneasy. Most definitely avoid contact with criminals or places that are dangerous or prone to street crime. Do not tempt hidden elements today. (They exist.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might attract someone powerful to you today who is convinced they can fix things or override your recommendations. Remember that you have a choice. You don’t have to get involved. You make your own decisions and bear the responsibilities for them. Don’t be talked into anything you don’t want to do.