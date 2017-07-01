Moon Alert We have the “all clear” to shop and make decisions until 8:15 p.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You will convince others to agree with you about financial matters or how to spend money the way you think it should be spent. Or perhaps, how to earn money the way you think it should be earned. Either way, they will agree with your recommendations.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you powerful and persuasive. And you will also be emotional. This combination means you will likely lead the pack today. You believe in what you want to do and others will follow suit. “Tally ho!”

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might be involved with secrets today. It’s also possible that secrets will be revealed, in which case you will have to decide how to handle this. The problem with a secret is if it’s really good, it’s too good to keep. You gotta tell someone!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You will rally the troops today, especially a female friend or members of a group, because you believe in what you’re doing, which makes you charismatic and convincing. In today’s society, that’s all it takes to run for office.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You are so persuasive today, others are going to notice you. They might even talk about you. They want to know more details about you. Whatever the case, you will convince people in power to listen. (You were always melodramatic)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your belief about religion, politics, philosophy or some kind of metaphysics is fervent today. You really stand behind your ideas. And by doing so, you might be amazed to find that others are ready to agree with you. They want to know more.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Romantic passion will run deeply today. You might feel swept off your feet by someone, or you might sweep someone else off their feet. Either way, this can be a memorable day for lovers and those who are caught up in an intense flirtation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your involvement with someone today, probably a female, will be lively and interesting. You have opinions today, which certainly keeps the conversation flowing. And yes, you are keen to enlighten someone about something. It looks like you found your match today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today if you can make improvements to where you work, and specifically, improvements to your personal workspace, you will be happy. You want to be productive and efficient but you also want to have nice working conditions. And why not?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a playful, flirtatious day! Quite likely, you will get your way if you want to do something because you can convince everyone to go along with your desires. Your enthusiasm will be so genuine, people will think that your wants are theirs. (This could start a revolution.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) People are going to listen today to you and to people within your family sphere, simply because you seem to be so convincing! You express your feelings so openly and sincerely that others have no doubt where you stand, and they don’t want to oppose you. Grab the baton and run.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a great day for writers, speakers, teachers, actors and those of you in sales and marketing because whatever you say will be so convincing that others will listen to you with bated breath. More than that, they will agree with you and run with your ideas.