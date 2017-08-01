Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions until 4:30 p.n. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Aries remains highly visible, especially with bosses, parents and authority types — including the police. (Forewarned is forearmed.) It’s time to rehash old business with these people because retrograde Mercury will help.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) When it comes to thoughts of travel and expanding your world, you are keen as mustard. This is why you should grab every opportunity to travel that comes your way. Likewise, be ready to grab every chance to get advanced training, further schooling or higher education.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Many of you are wrestling with others who do not agree with your own values. This could be a contentious point between you and a close friend or partner. However, this is a good time to wrap up old business regarding shared property, taxes, debt and such.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Remember to get more sleep because you need it this month. Many of you are talking to ex-partners more than usual or running into old friends you haven’t seen for a while. Mercury retrograde will actually help you to understand the relationship better.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You are plagued with silly errors and mistakes at work. Just grin and bear it. You have to live through this Mercury retrograde simply because you have no choice to do otherwise. Equipment breakdowns, computer errors and silly mistakes will frustrate you. Courage!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a fun-loving month for you. You feel prankish, flirtatious and ready for fun. Sports events and playful activities with children will delight. Get out and socialize as much as possible. Be open to new romance or rekindling romance with an old flame.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Because you have a strong focus now on home, family and your private life, you might want to cocoon at home more than usual. You will enjoy stepping away from the busyness of everything around you and relaxing in the comfort of familiar surroundings. (Sounds good to me.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This time, you feel a strong need to enlighten others about something. Perhaps you want to tell your version of something that happened. You feel the need to be heard and you definitely have a need to express yourself. Meanwhile, your daily pace is busy with short trips and errands.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You often wonder about get-rich-quick schemes. Unfortunately, it’s the get-rich-slow schemes that seem easier to find. Nevertheless, money and earnings are on your mind now. At other deeper level, you’re also thinking about your values in life. What really matters?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Right now both the Sun and retrograde Mercury are in your sign. The Sun emboldens you and gives you energy, which is a good thing because you have to deal with Mercury retrograde going on. The latter is why you are misplacing things, missing appointments and dealing with mixed-up communications.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You prefer to play things low-key right now because you would rather work alone or behind the scenes. This is because you need a chance to catch your breath and get grounded. This is also a good time to start to think about your goals for your new year ahead (birthday to birthday).

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Enjoy your increased popularity because your interactions with others will actually benefit you. In addition, old friends from the past are back in your world so you cannot avoid social interaction. Good! Venus in your sign makes you oh so diplomatic and charming.