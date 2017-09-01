Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t fly off the handle when talking to others today. For starters, there’s lots of room for genuine confusion. In addition, the Moon (feelings) is at odds with fiery Mars (energy), which means people are aggressive and impatient. Not you, of course.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Although you have the all clear to shop and make decisions today, nevertheless, quarrels about money might affect your good judgment. Likewise, an emotional distraction might affect your judgment when buying something. Caution.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional, and it’s at cross purposes with fiery Mars, which promotes arguments and impulsive behavior. People are inclined to shoot from the hip today. Stay mellow. Be a grown-up.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a restless day! You have that feeling that something is about to happen, and this puts you on edge. Therefore, be wise. Avoid controversial subjects, like politics, religion or race when talking to others. Mum’s the word.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You might find yourself at odds with a friend, especially female, or perhaps a member of a group. (Let’s hope it’s not the whole group.) Basically, this is a quarrelsome day because people are short-tempered and impatient. But you can be Teflon if you demonstrate patience.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Conversations with parents, bosses, partners and close friends are dicey today because people are impatient and quarrelsome. Be aware that people will notice you, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. (Don’t end up with egg on your face.) Oy!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You need to escape today. You need a change of scenery. Unfortunately, in your attempt to get some thrills or a sense of adventure, you might cross swords with someone and end up in an argument, especially with someone at work. Take it easy because you need this like a fish needs a bicycle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Try to avoid quarrels about money and shared possessions, or about shared responsibilities regarding children, or who is making social plans and who is responsible for what. If you exercise a bit of patience and tolerance, you can avoid these quarrels.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Plans to redecorate at home might create problems today because you might be at odds with a partner or close friend about an issue at home. Just chill because the early part of this week is challenging. (Yup, this is just the beginning.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your relations at work might be challenged today, especially with a female customer or co-worker. There is no getting around this, so you are just going to have to chill out rather than say or do something that you will later regret. The fact of the matter is the beginning of this week is a bit tough. (No pain; no gain.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Romantic quarrels or disputes with your kids about money or possibly something you own might be a challenge today. Always remember the advice of Erma Bombeck: “Never let anyone drive your car if you had given birth to them.”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is the classic day to find yourself at odds with a female family member — mom or sister? Don’t make a big deal about things because anger serves no purpose other than to make everyone miserable. You know this. I know this. Moms know this. Everyone knows this.