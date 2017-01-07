Georgia Nicols horoscopes for July 1, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be patient with others, especially people at home, because it seems like everyone is short-tempered. Aaaak! Don’t make a big deal out of things. Demonstrate grace under pressure. In the long run, we both know that all these annoyances are actually minor. (Come on.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Squabbles at work are par for the course today, which means this is not a good day to introduce reforms and improvements, even though you think they are necessary. Wait for another time. Likewise, avoid squabbles with siblings, relatives and daily contacts. Take it easy!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Parents must be patient with kids; in fact, everyone needs to be patient with everyone today due to some tough celestial connections. But really, these irritations are minor, and fortunately they are short-lived. (Whew!) You’re clever with words. Go do that voodoo that you do so well.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Things are at sixes and sevens today, which means you have to be patient. And you are a sign that has enormous patience (when you choose to exercise this gift). In fact, Cancer is the most tenacious sign in the zodiac! You can practically watch grass grow. And maybe you do.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s a good thing you want to play things low-key and sort of hide behind the scenes (not usually your wont), because today, it’s easy to find yourself at odds with others no matter what you do or how patient you are. Your only solution is to cope as best you can — and you’re good at this.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Squabbles with friends about money and possessions could create a dark cloud today for some of you. But this does not have to color your whole day! Remember these are the same friends you’re going to have next week and next month — so be cool.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today will have its challenges but, hey, what’s new? Every day has challenges in varying degrees. It doesn’t mean the same day won’t have its bright spots. Don’t get lippy with parents, bosses and VIPs. Do yourself this favor. Do not overreact or try to prove anything.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Don’t get hung up on issues about race, politics, religion and cultural differences. This will lead to grief. Steer clear of these intense conversations. Run and hide. Do anything. (Make plans for future travels that you’re dreaming about.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a poor day for important discussions about shared property, inheritances and the shared responsibilities you have with others (especially in a group). These difficulties might also be based on a different set of values. Oy vey. Steer clear of this today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t get involved in disputes or differences with bosses, parents, authority figures, partners or close friends. (Isn’t that everyeone?) Stay above this because if you do get involved it will be unpleasant. Focus on the arts, pleasant social situations and playful activities. Romance is supportive!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Steer clear of arguments that are work-related. Likewise, steer clear of philosophical, religious and political disputes as well. Who needs this? Not you. Fortunately, home and family will cushion things in a lovely, pleasant way. Good day to redecorate your home or entertain.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Financial disputes that are child-related or about social occasions and vacations are a bummer today. But if you are skillful, you can avoid these. Right now, Venus sweetens your words and makes you ever so diplomatic and charming! Surely you can avoid all these nasties.