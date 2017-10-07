Georgia Nicols horoscopes for July 10, 2017

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a great way to begin your week. You can definitely charm others today, be they friends, members of groups or people attending large conferences. It’s fortunate for you that this is a good day for sales, marketing, writing, teaching and acting. (Some people have a way with words; some not have way.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Relations with bosses, parents and VIPs are particularly smooth today. There’s a strong chance that they will endorse what you want to do. People are aware of your moneymaking ideas and talking about you. Meanwhile, you are forthright and convincing!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a lovely day to travel anywhere or to explore ideas related to philosophy, religion, politics or race. You might even be called upon to mediate a situation or a dispute. If possible, travel or do something different today that pleases you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Discussions about shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances will go well today because people are cooperative and polite. Courtesy is important to keep the conversation flowing. Once things become rude, everyone leaves the table. You have the upper hand today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a lovely day to schmooze with others. You will enjoy the company of friends, partners and members of the general public. You will be involved with artistic, creative types today. You’re keen to talk to others; nevertheless, you still prefer to be behind the scenes.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Relations with co-workers are positive today. Very likely, someone will ask for your advice or your creative input about how to make something look better or be more attractive. This will happen even if you don’t do this sort of thing on a daily basis.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A playful day! Nevertheless, it’s Monday. Travel for pleasure, vacations, flirtatious relationships, sports events and fun activities with children will appeal. Basically, you’re not ready to work yet. You want to kick back, relax and have some fun. Good luck.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will enjoy cocooning at home today if you get the chance. In fact, this is an ideal day to play hooky because you want to catch your breath before the week begins. Someone might do a favor for you today. It’s also a good day to ask for help from others — including money.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a chatty, friendly, upbeat day — right up your alley. Enjoy schmoozing with others, especially partners, siblings, relatives and neighbors. It’s also a strong day for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and writing because your words are like gold!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Business, commerce and cash flow are your focus today. Things look positive, which means you can get a lot done. Be careful about spending money because you will be a bit casual and more influenced by your feelings instead of your common sense. Keep your receipts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the Moon is in your sign, which always heightens your emotions and intensifies your response to others. Fortunately, fair Venus is in the picture, making your communications to others warm, soft and diplomatic. (They say the perfect guest is one who makes the host feel at home.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Although you have been in a playful mood lately, today you want to start the week in low gear — very gently. “It was Monday. It was Monday all day.” Discussions about redecorating projects at home will interest you. Likewise, discussions about plans to entertain at home might take place.