Georgia Nicols horoscopes for July 11, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a better day than yesterday (which was not bad). Enjoy warm friendships and schmoozing with others, especially in groups. This is an excellent day to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback. Feedback can be illuminating, encouraging and helpful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents, VIPs and the police today. Knowing this, now is the time to make your pitch! Ask for what you want. Push your own agenda forward because doors will open for you. Plans for work-related travel might get off the ground.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Travel plans are exciting today. You’re full of big ideas about how you want to expand your world either with an ambitious vacation or something to do with sports or your kids. Likewise, don’t hesitate to explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Gifts, favors and goodies from others will come your way today. In fact, this is a good day to ask for a loan, mortgage or any other assistance that could be related to business expansion or travel. This is also a good day to discuss shared property and inheritances. Ka-ching!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a fabulous day to schmooze with others! Enjoy discussions with partners, close friends and everyone you encounter because people are upbeat and happy today. Someone might have big plans that they want to share with you. (This is not surprising because you often encourage others to be their best.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Work-related travel is likely today. However, all your interactions with co-workers and customers will be positive and upbeat because lucky moneybags Jupiter is in the picture. Look for ways to expand what you’re doing or perhaps profit by dealing with foreign sources.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a wonderful, playful day! Enjoy fun activities with children. This is also a great day for sports events and a romantic date. Vacations will be positive experiences as well as anything to do with the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. Have fun!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Discussions that are related to home and family will be positive today. They will also be encouraging regarding future plans or ideas for any kind of expansion. You can already feel how good your future looks down the road, can’t you?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Writers and people involved in sales, marketing, teaching and acting will be successful because whatever you say today is imbued with a positive spin. A mood of happiness always greases the wheels of negotiations with others. You will also enjoy a short trip or a chance to travel and learn something new.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Business and commerce are blessed today, which is why this is a good day to negotiate financial deals or ask for a raise or act on money-making ideas that you have. Some of you might travel for business or deal with foreign interests.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with lucky, moneybags Jupiter. This makes you feel happy and content. It’s also a great day for business as well as improving things on the home front. Be confident.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You feel content with the world today, which is why it’s easy for your mind to be at rest. Yes, this is a playful time with stimulating opportunities to enjoy social occasions with others; nevertheless, today you will enjoy time alone to chill.