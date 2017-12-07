Moon Alert Avoid shopping and big decisions from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your busy schedule at home continues. This is why you need to use today to catch your breath. Be aware of the limitations of the Moon Alert before you make decisions or purchases. Fortunately, relations with others are diplomatic and smooth this week.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This continues to be a fast-paced time that is busy with short trips, conversations, errands and increased reading and writing. Your finances look good and you’ll enjoy shopping for beautiful things. Therefore, keep an eye on the Moon alert today before you part with your hard-earned money.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) As the day wears on, bosses, parents and VIPs will become more aware of you, even to the extent that they know personal information about your private life. This could have something to do with finances, which are your strong focus right now. “Money, money, money!”

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You have a lot of energy with both the Sun and fiery Mars in your sign, and today you want some adventure! Travel if you can. If you can’t travel then explore your own sandbox. Be a tourist in your own town and go someplace different. Shake up your routine!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Wrap up loose details with debt, taxes, insurance and shared property because all this red tape can drain you. (It can drain anyone!) Take care of what you can so that you are mentally free when the Sun enters your sign on the 22nd this month.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Just accept that you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today because the Moon is opposite your sign. Be accommodating and conciliatory. In two weeks, others will have to bow to you. That’s how it works.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Travel for pleasure appeals. Nevertheless, today you want to make a To-Do list and tackle practical issues so you are free to party later this week! Yup, you’re the most social sign in the zodiac.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s Hump Day and you want to party. (Tomorrow is Thursday and the week is almost over!) Playful activities with children, movies, the theater, the arts, sports events and social occasions with others appeal. But travel appeals most of all!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If you had your druthers, you will cocoon and relax at home today. Disputes about shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances and insurance might be a drag. Fortunately, Venus opposite your sign favors negotiations. Sweet!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Remember to get more sleep because you need more rest this week. Likewise, you need to be patient with partners and close friends because they are annoying. (Let’s face it.) Keep an eye on the Moon Alert if shopping or negotiating business today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Even though you would love opportunities to play and relax, your primary focus this week is to get better organized, right? You want to feel like you are in control of things and on top of your scene. At least, do yourself the favor of giving yourself the right tools to do whatever job you’re doing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a playful week for you, and today the Moon is in your sign, which heightens your emotions and brings you just a little bit of extra good luck. Yay me! If spending money, keep your eye on the Moon Alert. Be smart.