Aries (March 21-April 19) You need to be patient with family members today, especially parents or someone in charge because your home scene will be upset or suddenly changed. Small appliances might break down. Unexpected company might knock on your door. You might run out of something. Yikes! (Is there beer in the fridge?)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Be mindful today because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Think before you speak, especially if sudden, unexpected events catch you off guard (and this is likely). Don’t be impulsive. Don’t say something you might later regret. Chill out.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today you might find money; you might lose money. Something you own might be lost, stolen or broken. This means you have to be aware of everything to do with your cash flow, assets and possessions because something unexpected will impact your wealth. Check your bank account.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is not an easygoing day dealing with others. Oy! People are unpredictable and events around you are equally surprising. This means you really have to do a balancing act that is asking just too much of yourself. Cope as best you can.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Something going on behind the scenes might catch you off guard today. If this happens, you will feel edgy and restless because whatever is going on is not anticipated or planned. This also means that people around you are suddenly coping with the unexpected. Sheesh!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A friend might surprise you today or say or do something unusual. Or possibly, some of you will meet a real character today. Basically, relations with others — friends and members of groups — are unpredictable, which means you have to tread carefully. (You don’t want someone to trip you up.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Dealings with bosses, parents and VIPs might be tough today because whatever they say will shake you up a bit. If you are caught off guard, don’t respond until you feel calm. Give matters a sober second thought; perhaps sleep on it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your travel plans will change because of cancellations and adjustments today. This is almost a certainty. Therefore, allow extra time so that you have wiggle room to cope with the unexpected. Plan ahead and save yourself. Ya think?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Double check dealings about inheritances, taxes, debt and banking because something unexpected will impact these areas in your life. Do not misplace your credit card. Avoid confrontations about inheritances and shared property. (Definitely.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Dealings with partners and close friends will suffer from a few surprises today. Expect the unexpected. Someone might be demanding, or they might cancel an appointment or change their mind about something. Whatever happens will be a bit challenging for you. Oh well, it was ever thus.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Give yourself extra time today to deal with the unexpected at work. Computer crashes, power outages, staff shortages, canceled meetings — something for sure will happen that changes your daily routine. Don’t be paralyzed by this. Expect it and be proactive.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Parents should be extra vigilant today because this is an accident-prone day for your kids (or children you work with). Remove anything that is potentially hazardous. This is also a dicey day for romantic partners because squabbles, upsets and unexpected events will be challenging. Do what you can to keep your cool.