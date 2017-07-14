Moon Alert Caution: Avoid shopping or big decisions from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a tricky day because in one way, you are bright, alert and ready to make big decisions, especially about vacations, kids, romance or commercial projects related to the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. Big stuff. Nevertheless, for most of today, there is a Moon Alert. Yikes!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today you must use common sense. You have big ideas about home improvements and this is great. Nevertheless, be aware of the restrictions of today’s Moon Alert if shopping for anything for your home or family. Be smart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’re full of big ideas and energy today. This is why short trips, busy errands and conversations with others keep you on the go! Nevertheless, for most of today, there is a Moon Alert, which means much of what you do will not come to fruition. Work around this if you can.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s bad idea to spend big money or make financial decisions during the Moon Alert. It’s also a bad idea to initiate things during that time. Do be aware of the restrictions of today’s Moon alert because you are full of moneymaking ideas and plans! Don’t sabotage yourself.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you enthusiastic and pumped for life! You’ve got big ideas! Unfortunately, for a good part of this day, there is a Moon Alert, which means it’s fun to party but that’s it. Don’t buy big-ticket items. Avoid important decisions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Something going on behind the scenes is exciting because you have big expectations or big ideas about it. Whatever the case, this is all well and good but today (at least, most of this day) is not the day to initiate big plans. Check the Moon Alert to protect yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others. It’s fun to socialize during a Moon Alert; however, don’t accept invitations or agree to anything important because you might regret it later. Keep things light and watch the clock.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) In discussions with bosses, parents and VIPs, you might be prepared to promise the Moon or talk someone into dandy deal. If this is the case, do be aware of the restrictions of today’s Moon Alert. Don’t have important discussions during this time. Be smart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are enthused about travel plans that are ambitious and exciting. Similarly, you might be stoked about something to do with publishing, the media, medicine, the law and higher education. Whatever the case, avoid important decisions during today’s Moon Alert.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Discussions about shared property and inheritances might go well today. Nevertheless, it will behoove you to be guided by the restrictions of today’s Moon Alert before you agree to anything important in a financial arrangement with someone else.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a lovely day to schmooze with partners and close friends because people are upbeat and ready for fun! And so are you. Keep things light and sociable and avoid important decisions, agreements or volunteering for anything during the Moon Alert today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Big ideas that are job-related are encouraging. This part is just great. In many ways, everything to do with your job and your health will flow smoothly today. Nevertheless, be aware of the restrictions of today’s Moon Alert to avoid a bad decision or purchase.