Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You are in top form today because the Moon is in your sign dancing with fair Venus and lucky Jupiter. This makes you feel happy, enthusiastic and upbeat. You will love schmoozing with everyone and will particularly enjoy the company of partners and close friends.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your pace has been busy lately, almost frantic. That’s why today is the perfect day to catch your breath and hide somewhere. (Trust me, you will enjoy it.) You need some time out. Focus on your health and your peace of mind.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a great day to be sociable and enjoy the company of others. You will love talking to friends and interacting with groups. Sports events, the theater, the arts, playful activities with children and romantic get-togethers will please you. Yeah, it’s a lovely day!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You make a wonderful impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today, which is why you have an advantage. If there’s something you want, ask for it! The odds are the answer will be yes. In fact, relations with authority types are so cozy; you might strike up a flirtation with a boss. (Hmmm, tread carefully.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is the perfect day to take a short trip or travel somewhere because you long for adventure and an opportunity to discover new places and meet new faces. You might develop a crush on someone who is from another country or a different culture. (Could be a fun way to learn a new language.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) There is no Moon Alert today and everything else is aligned well, which means it’s a good day to discuss inheritances or how to divide something or deal with shared property. Whatever happens, you will likely come out laughing all the way to the bank. Yeah!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You will find it easy to be accommodating with others, especially partners and close friends, because the Moon is opposite your sign dancing nicely with Venus and Jupiter. This makes you feel socially interactive, kind and supportive to everyone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will love to work and do anything that helps you feel better organized. Likewise, you will also enjoy doing anything that you feel improves your health. You have high standards for yourself today but you will not go overboard. That’s OK. The secret is to head in a positive direction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Accept invitations to party or attend sports events today because you want to have a good time! Playful activities with children, movies, games, picnics, barbecues and a day at the beach are all tops on your menu. Romance is promising! Look for opportunities to flirt with others. Live it up!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will enjoy relaxing at home today. You will also enjoy entertaining at home and perhaps redecorating a bit beforehand, which means you can show things off to others when they arrive. This is also a good day to discuss or explore real estate opportunities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Energy and enthusiasm always attracts others, which is why this will be a popular day for you. People want to be in your presence because you are so upbeat! Not only that, you are also charming, generous and warmhearted. Yeah, it’s a mutual admiration society.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Business and commerce are favored today. Look for ways to boost your income because this is possible. If shopping, however, you might go overboard, which means you would be wise to save your receipts. (And the box!)