Moon Alert Until 9 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You have a strong focus on home, family and your private life right now. In fact, activity is increasing perhaps due to renovations, visiting guests or residential moves. Whatever the case, it will require patience on your part. Again? Yes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You are on the go today because of the placement of the Sun and Mars in your chart. You’re eager to talk and you’re proactive, direct and to the point. This is a good day for those who write, edit or are in sales, marketing, teaching and acting.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Venus in your sign makes you charming and diplomatic. It also helps you to choose flattering wardrobe items if shopping. Meanwhile, the Sun and Mars strengthen your focus on cash flow. You need to earn money because you want to spend it!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This continues to be a powerful time for you because both the Sun and Mars are in your sign. The Sun attracts people and favorable situations to you, while Mars revs your engines and makes you ready to go after what you want. This is a fortuitous combo! Use it to your advantage.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Two influences are at play for you right now. On one hand, you want to retire and take a backseat. Ideally, you want to play hooky or blow off work. On the other hand, because the planet Mercury is in your sign, you are keen to talk and communicate to others. Yadda, yadda, yadda.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a popular time! Enjoy interacting with others. Physical sports and physical competition are high on your radar. Fortunately, Venus at the top of your chart sweetens your image in the eyes of bosses and VIPs. Nice!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The Sun at the top of your chart is acting like a spotlight on you. It’s important to remember is that this light is flattering, which means people in power are impressed with you. Use this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Try to travel today or take a short trip. Visit ethnic restaurants, talk to people from different backgrounds and study or learn something new because you want to expand your world. Meanwhile, romantic relationships are sexy and affectionate. Nice.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Give attention to details regarding shared property, inheritances or anything that you have to divide or share with someone. You might end up in a dispute about this, but with Venus opposite your sign now, negotiations with others will go well.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Two different influences are at play right now. Jupiter at the top of your chart makes you look fabulous in the eyes of bosses and VIPs. Mars opposite your sign makes you annoyed with others. Hmmm, don’t blow this wonderful opportunity to make you look good in the eyes of others. Ya think?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Some of you want to relax today. Nevertheless, most of you will give yourself an ambitious To-Do list because you want to get things done. Fortunately, Venus guarantees a social escape to fun events, playful activities with children and romance! Yay!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This continues to be a playful, fun-loving time for your sign, so why not make the most of it? Some months it’s all work, work, work. Enjoy entertaining at home. Likewise, enjoy sports, outdoor activities, the theater, creative projects and romantic liaisons. La vita e bella!