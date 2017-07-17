Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is the classic day to defy parents and authority figures connected with home and family. This might not be a mutiny, but it is a cry for freedom. Be careful because your restless nature might trigger accidents at home. Never forget the power of courtesy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is definitely an accident-prone day for your sign — both verbally or physically. In part, this is because you are impulsive, restless and unwilling to listen to others. Detours, unexpected situations and surprising news will be the tenor of your day. Be prepared.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today because something unexpected could impact them. You might find money; you might lose money. You might dispute the ownership of something. You might want to grab your turf to defend something. Who knows?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Be careful because fiery Mars is in your sign today at odds with wild, wacky Uranus. This makes you restless, defiant and ready to revolt against any kind of oppression or a situation you don’t like. Calm down and assess your situation. Don’t do anything you might regret later.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Something is brewing behind the scenes that makes you restless. You might be aware of it; you might not know what it is. Even people around you are erratic and impulsive today. Yes, today is definitely a crapshoot so tread carefully!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A friend might really surprise you today or demand too much. (This might also take place within a group.) Possibly, you will meet someone who is a real character — someone who defies convention and represents a rebellious stance. Be careful because you might get caught up in the fallout.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are not in the mood to follow instructions or obey authority figures today be they parents, bosses, teachers or VIPs. You want to call the shots. In part, this is because you don’t believe in the instructions or regimentation that you must confront. You want to break free!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Travel plans will be canceled, changed or detoured for some reason today. Count on nothing. Mini-revolutions might also take place related to politics, religion or race. You won’t go along with something just because it’s the party line.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Disputes about inheritances, shared property, insurance and anything you own jointly with others (including debt) will arise today. Make sure you have all the facts before you make your defiant stance. Nobody wants to end up with egg on their face.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A friend or a partner will surprise you today by taking an unusual approach to something. They might completely disagree with you. They might defy a previous arrangement. They might challenge you. They might call it quits? Be careful because this is an unpredictable day!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your work routine will be interrupted by computer crashes, power outages, fire drills, staff shortages or something you least expect to occur. (It could relate to fire or electricity.) Furthermore, people are defiant and rebellious! Like, what’s with this? Hide somewhere!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is an accident-prone day for your kids or children you work with, so be extra vigilant. Definitely. Make sure anything that is potentially hazardous is not in the picture. Kids are also defiant and hard to control today. Be patient and understanding. Romance is rocky as well! Yikes!