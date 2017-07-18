Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You survived yesterday and today is your reward! This is a lovely day to talk to siblings, relatives and neighbors. You are smooth, diplomatic and on your game, which also means this is also a great day for those who write, teach, act, sell or market. Oh yeah!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Business and commerce are blessed today. Look for ways to boost your income or make money because this is an excellent day for financial enterprises! If shopping, you might go overboard, but you will probably be pleased. (“This Italian leather is actually from Argentina.”)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is the perfect day to kick back and relax. Leave work early or take a long lunch, or better yet, play hooky because you want to put pleasure before work today. Enjoy schmoozing with others! You will also enjoy buying wardrobe goodies.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you feel content with your world. If you can hide somewhere, especially in beautiful surroundings where you feel luxuriously pampered, it will make your day. Whatever happens, this is a fun-filled, gentle, feel-good day!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a great day to enjoy the company of others — good friends or groups or conferences. You will particularly like to hang out with artistic, creative people. You might travel or you might meet people from afar. Possibly, someone will say something that makes you change your goals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Relations with authority figures — parents, bosses, VIPs, teachers and the police — are excellent today. This is the day to ask for what you want. Favors will be granted to you. A raise, praise or an opportunity might arise today because you look great to everyone!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Wonderful opportunities to travel might drop in your lap today. Ideally, you are already traveling somewhere enjoying delicious food, balmy weather and stimulating conversation. You might be attracted to someone from a different background. You will also appreciate beauty in your surroundings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is an excellent day to negotiate shared property, inheritances or anything that is disputed, because you will come out smelling like a rose and laughing all the way to the bank. Ask for what you want because gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a lovely day to schmooze with partners and close friends because people are happy, friendly and upbeat. Everyone wants to have a good time. This is also a good day to negotiate deals or enter into a new partnership. Everything is in your favor.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your work day will go well because others are supportive, cooperative and helpful. You might get a raise or praise because things go your way so easily. Work-related travel will be enjoyable, if it occurs. You will enjoy dealing with people from other cultures.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a great party day! Meet friends for lunch or after work. Count on a great Happy Hour. Sports events, vacations, social diversions and playful times with children will be fun. Romance will also be thrilling and reassuring. Doesn’t get better than this. (Of course it does because there is no end to better.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a fabulous day for real estate deals. It’s also an excellent day to shop for beautiful things for your home or a family member. And finally, this is a great day to entertain at home. Invite the gang over for good food and drink!