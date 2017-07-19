Georgia Nicols horoscopes for July 19, 2017

Moon Alert After 2 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is the perfect day for artists and performers to hone their technique. Yes, practice your scales and arpeggios because today you have the discipline to do this. Meanwhile, some will make practical plans for future vacations, while others will discuss taking care of children.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will be effective today in tackling home repairs or doing anything that is practical and needed for your home and family. You might also sit down with someone and discuss shared property, inheritances and the support of the family.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’re in a careful, disciplined, practical frame of mind today, which is why this is the perfect day for any kind of important mental work. You have focus and tenacity and will pay attention to detail. You won’t mind doing routine work. Get down to it because this day is a gift!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a good day to discuss earnings, cash flow and important expenditures. Whatever you discuss will be done with care and detail. You will not overlook anything, and you will be patient with others so that you can get all the information that you need to make a wise financial decision.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A conversation with someone older or more experienced will benefit you today. Perhaps you are the older mentor to someone else? Either way, whatever you do today will be planned carefully and done with focus, care and attention to detail. A productive day for Leos!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are a researcher by nature, and today is a wonderful day to do research. Killer combo! (Like putting a good saddle on a good horse.) Therefore, use today to seek answers and look for solutions to old problems. You can do it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A discussion with someone in authority, or perhaps older and more experienced, will benefit you today. Listen to their advice. You don’t have to follow it but it never hurts to listen, right? This person might say something that affects your future goals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will make a great impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today because they see you as solid, conscientious, reliable and dependable. They believe you have what it takes to deliver the goods. And you will. Just keep up this pretense. (Little joke.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a wonderful day to make solid, practical plans regarding publishing, the media, medicine, the law, higher education or future travel plans. Sometimes these areas require focus on details. Today you’ve got what it takes!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today you will make great strides with inheritances, shared property, insurance, taxes and debt because your mind is focused. You will pay attention to tiny details. Nothing will escape your attention. This is the kind of thinking that you need to accomplish a lot — and you will.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Sit down with a partner or close friend today to discuss practical matters because you will make great strides. Someone might have something solid to contribute or, in turn, you have practical suggestions. The outcome will be beneficial for everyone concerned.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) What a productive day at work! (Do get out of bed.) You can get a lot done today because you’re in the frame of mind that is necessary to be productive. You won’t mind routine work. You won’t overlook details. Your mind is focused, patient and laserlike! Use this fleeting blessing to your advantage.