Georgia Nicols horoscopes for July 20, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Someone on the home front, perhaps a parent or an older, powerful figure, will do something that surprises you or causes you to disagree or react. Some kind of unexpected outburst in an unconventional way is likely within your family or at home today. Expect your jaw to drop (unless you are the surprise).

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Once again, you have an accident-prone day, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Be careful. This includes verbal accidents as well as physical accidents. On the upside, your mind is fast and restless today, which means you have genius-like ideas that are out-of-the-box.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Something will impact your wealth, your possessions or your money scene today, and it’s unexpected. Make sure you know where your credit cards are. Check your online banking. Don’t be caught off guard, because something surprising could impact your assets.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You are excitable today, which is why you might do rash things or be unusually impulsive. Others might think you are acting out of character, but you are really just reacting to what’s happening in your world. You need more freedom and you need more space. Nothing wrong with that.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a restless day! You might feel apprehensive about something looming in the future for which you feel unprepared. Don’t let these feelings overtake you. Stay calm and be in the present moment, because everything else is a memory or a hope or fear.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might meet a real character today, someone who is avant-garde, unorthodox or a bit nuts. Alternatively, someone you already know might just do something that shocks or amazes you. Nevertheless, whatever happens might give you more freedom in the future. Hmmm.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Bosses, parents and authority figures in your life will surprise you today for some reason. If they say something that upsets you, don’t quit your day job. Whatever occurs is fleeting. (You want to resist oppression from others and escape from what you don’t like.) Natch!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Travel plans will be changed, canceled or rescheduled today because everything is up for grabs. Likewise, school schedules, especially for colleges, universities and technical schools, will suddenly change or hold surprises. Personally, you might have an intellectual breakthrough about your beliefs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Double check anything to do with shared property, taxes, debt and things you own jointly with others, because there’s a loose cannon out there today. The energy of today will trip things up and cause other things to fail. Make sure you know what’s happening.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A friendship might end today. Certainly your dealings with partners and close friends will be subject to surprises, sudden changes and inexplicable questions. “What’s happening?” “Why did they do that?” You might not get any answers, but don’t be quick to react. Wait till you understand more.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your job routine will suffer from unexpected changes today because of staff shortages, computer glitches or canceled meetings. Just accept this. If you’re wise, you will give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to cope with whatever might catch you off guard.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Social occasions might be suddenly canceled today. Anything to do with the entertainment world and the hospitality industry will be subject to change — very unstable. This is an accident-prone day. In particular, be vigilant about your kids. Romance might suffer a sudden setback. Be patient because this influence will not last.