Georgia Nicols horoscopes for July 21, 2017

Moon Alert After 3:15 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today the energy of Mars makes you want to party, explore sports, enjoy playful activities with children and socialize with others, especially to flirt! However, both the Sun and the Moon draw your attention to home and family so you might just cocoon. It’s your choice.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s Friday! You want to socialize! Some of you will have a great time during Happy Hour. A short trip will totally appeal because you want to be stimulated. You need some action! Talk to others to catch up on the latest buzz.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is an excellent day to buy wardrobe goodies. Both the Sun and the Moon draw your interest to your earnings and cash flow. Meanwhile, Mars makes you direct, forthright and verbally in charge. (Impressive.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you’re cooking with gas because both the Sun and the Moon are in your sign, which can happen only two days a year. This puts you in charge, and it also make you feel emotionally heightened. You have the power to attract what you want to you today. (Of course, be careful what you ask for.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Even though it’s Friday and fiery Mars is in your sign, very likely you will choose to take a backseat. Solitude in beautiful surroundings will delight you. You need to catch your breath today because tomorrow, you will be out there flying your colors!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’ll enjoy schmoozing with female friends today. This a sociable day, plus it’s the perfect day for you to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone whose feedback will help you. (Try it and find out.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are in the public eye. Today in particular, it appears that personal details about your private life are being discussed by someone in a position of authority. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Meanwhile, travel for pleasure totally beckons!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Do something different today to shake things up a bit because you want adventure and stimulation! If you can’t travel somewhere, then be a tourist in your own city. Talk to people from different backgrounds. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Discover something new!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today you are faced with dealing with someone else’s values that differ from yours. If you find it impossible to agree, you might have to agree to disagree. That’s something. Nevertheless, keep in mind that we are all more alike than we are not. Everyone just wants to be happy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today is one of those days when you have to be accommodating with others. You have to go more than halfway when dealing with them because that is the best way for you to handle today’s energy. Think of it this way. You’re only doing yourself a favor — really.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a work hard/play hard day for you. Work hard when you can today and get a lot done, then because you deserve it, party with friends and kick up your heels! Romance will be sweet and enticing. Do something that pleases you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You are the big winner today, dear Pisces. Accept invitations to party or have a long lunch with friends. Enjoy the arts, movies, sports events, picnics, barbecues and playful times with children. Romance will be fun-loving and lighthearted. And the band played on …