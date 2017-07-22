Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Lucky you! The next four weeks are perfect for a vacation, parties and fun get-togethers with friends. Romance will blossom. Sports events will appeal along with playful activities with children. It’s your turn to have fun! Yay me!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Home, family and your private life are your primary focus in the next four weeks. Many of you will be involved with repairs and renovations. This kind of activity can create tension at home, which means you will have to be patient, which of course you can do.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your daily pace will accelerate in the next four weeks because you will be busy with short trips, errands and talking to many people plus increased reading, writing and studying. You want to enlighten others with your ideas. This will be a strong time for those who write, edit, teach, act, sell and market. Yeah!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) “Show me the money!” Earnings, cash flow and major expenditures will be your primary focus in the next four weeks. Trust your moneymaking ideas. Many of you are still working on creating your dream home, which of course, takes money — and effort. Good luck!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today the Sun moves into your sign, where it will stay for the next four weeks, boosting your energy and giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. It will also attract people and favorable situations to you. Yes, you’re the big winnah!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Because your birthday is just a month away, the next four weeks are perfect for lying low and strategizing what you want your new year to be all about. Write down goals with deadlines. Deadlines are the litmus test. They keep you honest.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your popularity will increase in the next four weeks because you will be busy interacting with friends and groups more than usual. Younger people as well as exciting competitions might be a factor. This is a good window of time to set future goals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) For the next four weeks, the Sun will be at the top of your chart, shining a flattering light on you (symbolically). This happens only once a year. Obviously, because you look so good in the eyes of others, especially bosses and VIPs, this is your chance to push your agenda!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Travel and a desire for further education will be your quest in the next four weeks. Pack your bags and get out of town if you can. This is also an excellent window to explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine, the law and higher education.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will be more intense than usual in the next four weeks because issues regarding inheritances and shared property might come to a head. In addition, your sex drive will be amped! Money, property and sex — hmmmm, intense issues indeed!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The Sun is opposite your sign for the next four weeks, which means it’s as far away from you as it gets all year. This also means you will need more sleep because the Sun is your source of energy. Be patient with partners and close friends.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) While you continue to redecorate at home, you will find that your primary focus turns to your job and your health in the next four weeks. Basically, you want to be efficient and productive in everything you do. Make a list of the improvements you want in your life.