Moon Alert We have the "all clear" today to shop and do business. The Full Moon peaks in Leo at 4:46 a.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You are very a creative sign, especially when it comes to arts and crafts. Today’s New Moon is the best day of the year for you to ask yourself if you value your creativity. Don’t dismiss this. It’s a gift that you have.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today’s New Moon is your chance to make resolutions about how to improve your home and your relationships with family members. Home repairs or renovations are also on your agenda. Big ambitions!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The New Moon today urges you to be aware of your style of communicating to others. For example, do you listen? What do others think of you when they hear you speak? The art of communication is one of the most important skills.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is the best day of the year to ask how you can improve how you handle your money and your possessions. This is what today’s New Moon is all about for your sign. By nature, you are thrifty. Nevertheless, can you improve how you handle your finances?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Not only is the Sun in your sign, today the Moon is there as well, creating the only New Moon in Leo all year. This means it’s the perfect day to look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve your image. Ideas?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today’s New Moon urges you to give serious thought to your values and your spiritual world. No matter how busy you are in your external world, it is your inner world that propels you. This is why you cannot ignore it. What do you really believe in?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are a social sign and friends are important to you. You need company in your life. Today’s New Moon is the best day of the year to think about your friendships. Do you hang out with quality people? Do they inspire you? Do they have your back?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) The only New Moon all year that takes place at the top of your chart is happening today. This means this is the best day of the year to think about your life direction in general. Are you headed where you want to go? Take ownership of your life and make decisions about your life direction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Is there any further education or courses you might take that will enhance your job or your career? What further travel might you do that will enrich your life? These are things to ponder today because of the placement of the New Moon for your sign.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will soon be headed into a new world, which means you will need the support of others. No man is an island. Today is a good day to consider the support you receive from others, including partners and close friends. Are you grateful for this support?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The only New Moon that occurs opposite your sign all year is taking place today, which means this is your best chance to think about how you can improve your partnerships, your marriage and your close friendships. What are two things you might do?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is perhaps the best day of the year for you to think about what you can do so that you feel you are better organized and living in an efficient, productive way. After all, why do less? Why not have everything working for you in your favor?