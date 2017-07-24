Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Unexpected events will occur today, especially something that is work-related or to do with your health. Those of you on the job will generate clever, new ideas! Surprise issues that are computer-related or high-tech might occur. Unusual staff changes or unexpected news are also likely. Could be anything.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your creative vibes are hot today, which is why this is a fabulous day for those who work in the arts, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. Meanwhile, surprise invitations to exciting social occasions or a vacation might delight you. Surprise flirtations are also likely! (Wow.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Unexpected news on the home front will catch you off guard today. Or perhaps this simply means that a small appliance breaks down (oh no) or a minor breakage occurs. Surprise company might knock at your door, or a relative might have news for you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re cooking with gas today, which is why you are full of clever, original ideas! You might suddenly take a short trip today. You might also meet new people who are different and unusual. One thing is certain: This ain’t a boring day!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep an eye on your money and cash flow today because something unusual might happen. You might find money; you might lose money. Something might impact something you own. However, you might also dream up some fabulous, moneymaking ideas! (Write them down.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with Uranus, which stimulates your mind and makes you feel alive and mentally awake! New ideas keep popping up in your brain. You will also be intrigued by new, unusual situations and, of course, conversations will be electric!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a great day for research because you will instinctively go for the jugular. You will know where to find what you’re looking for and, while you’re doing that, you might come up with surprising results that you least expected to encounter. An interesting day! (But also a productive one.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You might meet a real character today — someone bohemian, unorthodox or even a bit weird in some way. Or perhaps, someone who you already know will do something that amazes you. A friend or a group might also have unusual information for you. Stay tuned!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) News from a boss, parent or someone in a position of authority might catch you off guard today. But it could be great news! (It will certainly be surprising.) If you don’t like what you hear, do not overreact. Don’t quit your day job. Wait until the dust settles to see which way the wind is blowing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Surprise travel plans might suddenly fall in your lap today, or travel plans might be canceled. One thing is certain, you will learn new things today from unexpected sources, and this information will enlighten you and broaden your world.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Stay on top of matters related to shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt because something unusual might happen today. Make sure you are in the loop. Meanwhile, someone might make an unusual suggestion regarding shared property. At least listen.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Friends and partners are full of surprises today, which is why you will have to be on your toes. Whatever happens could catch you off guard and force you to dance in a new direction. (This won’t be hard for you to do.) Nevertheless, keep your eyes open!