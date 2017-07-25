Georgia Nicols horoscopes for July 25, 2017

Moon Alert After 5:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and make big decisions. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a playful, fun-loving time! (If you’re lucky, you’re on vacation.) Nevertheless, today you will feel pleased if you can do something to get better organized. You have a lot of product that you work with — why not tidy this stuff up?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Home, family and real estate issues are your primary focus right now. Lots happening! Many of you are also renovating or pushing furniture around. However, today, you feel playful and prankish. Why not take some time off for good behavior?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Short trips and a busy, fast-paced schedule are where it’s at for you right now. Today, however, home repairs and family conversations will be significant. A female family member could be in the picture. You want to enlighten others and share your clever views.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you are curious about a number of things. You want to be “in the buzz” and informed about what’s going on around you. This week your focus is on money and cash flow, and today you’re full of clever ideas. Note: You will trust your hunches today more than your intellect.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a powerful time because the Sun and fiery Mars are both in your sign, boosting your energy and your confidence. They attract people and favorable situations to you. Today money ideas and issues related to purchases, earning and cash flow are tops on your menu.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Both the Moon and Mercury are in your sign today, which suits you just fine. Mercury is your ruler, and when the Moon is in your sign, it heightens your reactions to everything and brings you a bit of extra good luck! (Not too shabby.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Research of any kind will go well today because you are determined, focused and happy to work alone or behind the scenes. You won’t overlook details and you will stay on course with your task. Nevertheless, interactions with a group, especially competitive interactions, might distract you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) An exchange with a female acquaintance (probably someone younger) will be significant today. You might have something you really want to say because your ambition is aroused now. You know that you shine in the eyes of others and so you want to keep making a great impression!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Travel of any kind will appeal to you this week. Today, however, personal details about your private life seem to be public, especially in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs. Do some damage control if necessary. Stay on top of things

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do something different today! You feel restless and eager for adventure. If you can travel somewhere, by all means do so. However, you will be just as stimulated if you can learn something fascinating and new because basically you want to expand your experience of the world. Yes!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Remember to get more sleep this week because you need it. Meanwhile, today your focus on shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and red-tape details will help you tie up some loose ends. You might not make it all go away, but you can minimize whatever is nagging you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a busy time at work for you. You don’t mind because you have the energy to give something everything you’ve got. Today, however, because the Moon is opposite your sign, you have to go more than halfway when dealing others. It happens.