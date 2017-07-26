Georgia Nicols horoscopes for July 26, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an up-and-down day. However, in the big picture, you feel competitive, especially in sports. You might also be competitive in romance and even in the arts. Your energy is high and you want to show the world what you can do!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Some conversations are challenging today; nevertheless, you are supercharged about family, home and real estate issues. In fact, you’re prepared to fight for what you believe. Renovations, repairs and home activities have your complete attention.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will be strong when communicating to others today because you will put a lot of yourself into whatever you have to say. This makes this a fantastic day for those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and obviously writing. Yada, yada, yada.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A financial issue will be important today. If you’re doing a negotiation, you will push hard for what you want. If there’s something you want to buy, you will do everything you can to make the purchase. And yes, you will work hard to earn money. It’s that kinda day.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a great day to start a new project or begin something fresh, especially if you can act independently. You don’t want to take orders from others — that’s for sure. The main thing is you have a burst of energy you can use to your advantage. (Don’t waste time arguing.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) There’s a lot going on behind the scenes right now because you are working hard or hatching a plan. Be careful that someone else is not working against your own best interests. (This is a tricky celestial influence.) Fortunately, things are inclined to go your way today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are really involved with a friend or a group, perhaps to the point of being caught up in a competition. Or your interaction might physical. Whatever the case, today you will speak up and perhaps become a leader of the pack! You have the energy to rally your troops and others will follow!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your ambition is super aroused today. You intend to go after something and that is exactly what you will do. No one will stop you even if you have a few unpleasant encounters. Yes, you’re motivated, but you also know that others will endorse you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You have strong opinions today and you’re ready to defend them, especially in discussions about politics, religion and race. You won’t hesitate to speak up. Others will be just as vociferous about issues in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. Oh yeah.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) In a debate about shared property and inheritances, you will be a force to deal with today because you intend to defend your own best interests — right to the letter of the law. In any kind of dispute, you will be formidable. “Don’t mess with the kid!”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a delicate day for dealing with partners and close friends because others will oppose you — strongly. You will be locked in a dispute with them because they won’t back down and neither will you. Look for a win-win solution to resolve this.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You’re gangbusters at work today because you’ve got energy to burn! Naturally, the best way to use this energy is to be productive and work hard. Do not get sidetracked by arguing with co-workers or competing to the point where you are anti-productive. Be smart.