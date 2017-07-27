Georgia Nicols horoscopes for July 27, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 1:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Discussions with partners and close friends will be clear and intelligent today; nevertheless, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others because today the Moon is opposite your sign. (This means it is in Libra, which is 180 degrees opposite of Aries.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will accomplish a lot at work today because you have energy and a desire to get things done. Once your desire is ignited, the energy will flow! You are a hard worker when you like what you’re doing, and today you have a plan, Stan! Oh yeah.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a productive day for those in the arts, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry because your creative vibes are hot! You are clear about what you want in social situations as well. Meanwhile, romance will be lively, as will be playful activities with children.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Use today’s energy to reorganize things at home. In fact, this is an excellent day to focus on home improvements and do things so that you feel you are in control of your kitchen — as you should be.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you are forthright and direct in all your communications (even more than usual, which is saying a lot). This is why others will listen to you. Obviously, this is a good day to make your pitch. It’s also a great day for those in sales, marketing, writing, acting and teaching.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Money, earnings and cash flow are your focus today. You want to make sure everything is running smoothly. You also want to use your money to feel better organized, especially at home. This is a wise choice. When you feel good, everything else flows more easily.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are strong and invigorated today! Use this energy for something that you want to do. For example, you might boost your assets or your earnings, and certainly you can do something that can lead to home improvements or making your home look more attractive — which you like.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today you will work alone or behind the scenes because it suits you best. However, this doesn’t mean that you will be a slacker. Oh no. Au contraire. You will work hard to get things done because you know you’re making such a great impression on bosses and VIPs. When you’ve got the baton, run with it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Discussions with others, probably females, will be vigorous and lively today. It might be a good idea to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback. Sometimes feedback is helpful; sometimes it falls under the category of constructive criticism, which stinks.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do be aware that people are noticing you today, especially authority figures: parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs and the police. (This is half the battle, especially for a Capricorn because you want to be respected. Yes. Appearances are everything.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Discussions about philosophy, religion, race and politics will be intense and vibrant today. Quite likely, you will work hard to convince someone to agree with you, and they will work just as hard to convince you to agree with them.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is an excellent day to discuss inheritances, shared property and debt — especially if you have experienced a dispute. Today you will stand up for yourself and be very clear about what you think is fair and not fair. Sometimes this just has to be done.