Georgia Nicols horoscopes for July 28, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a wonderful day to deal with the general public because you are warm, inclusive and generous. Specifically, relations with partners and close friends will be upbeat and pleasant. Great day to schmooze with loved ones! Enjoy relating to everyone.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Everything will go well at work today, especially work-related travel. Relations with co-workers and clients will be upbeat and mutually beneficial. This is the kind of day where you get what you give. Your ability to work with groups will be particularly enhanced.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Play hooky today. Take a long lunch and enjoy yourself with others because this is a party day for Geminis! Sports events, the arts, the theater, movies, playful activities with children, picnics or a day at the beach are all excellent choices because you want to expand your world in a pleasurable way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is the perfect day for a family gathering at your home. Invite the gang over for a barbecue. Everyone will be upbeat and relaxed. In fact, any kind of gathering at your home will be a success. Take note: Good day for real estate opportunities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Get out and socialize today because you will love schmoozing with everyone,. Your desire to communicate is strong, and you are upbeat, clever and wise. This is all you need to entertain others from your throne.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Business and commerce are favored today. Even though you are working behind the scenes, nevertheless, Mercury in your sign boosts your ability to talk to others and make your pitch. If shopping, you will buy large. (Keep your receipts.) “Let’s buy the hotel!”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a warm, wonderful day because the Moon is lined up with Jupiter in your sign! This makes you sympathetic and generous to everyone. Social justice and issues about fair play will concern you. In addition, you feel particularly healthy and optimistic!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You are content with your world today. Not only will you be generous to others, you might influence others to be generous as well through fundraising or your persuasive powers of speech. Remember: True generosity is giving what is needed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) TGIF! It’s a party day for your sign, especially with female acquaintances and groups. Travel will also appeal. Although you want to have fun with others — and you will — this is also an excellent day to rally the troops to support charitable causes or help those who are less fortunate.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You make a tremendous impression on bosses and VIPs today. You will also make a great impression on people from other cultures and different countries, especially if they are in a position of authority. It’s a good thing that you are so conspicuous today because when you’ve got it, baby — flaunt it!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You need to get outta Dodge today. You want to expand your knowledge and share your ideas with others, especially about philosophy, religion and politics. You want to make the world a better place, and today you will work to do so.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You couldn’t pick a better day for a discussion about how to divide something or deal with an inheritance because you will come out smelling like a rose! Not only is this a good day to discuss shared property, it’s also a romantic, passionate day. Oh my — money and sex, you have it all!