Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 4:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) A conversation with a partner or close friend might be a bit rocky at some point today because someone will very likely get upset. It will happen suddenly like a little explosion. Yikes! (Sound like anyone you know?) Stay calm and carry on.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Relations with co-workers might be a bit touchy today because something unexpected will trigger an unexpected problem. Someone might emotionally overreact. Or perhaps something unexpected will impact your work environment or even your health. Go slowly. Breathe deeply.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Parents will have to be patient with their kids today because hissyfits and meltdowns will likely occur. Likewise, romantic partners will have to be patient with each other because this is the classic day for misunderstandings. People are sensitive today! Do not test the waters.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Tread carefully around female relatives today because someone might explode in your direction. This could be triggered by an unexpected event at home or something that someone says. In any event, people’s nerves are frayed and they are sensitive to criticism and unexpected change. Stay chill.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Think before you speak today because you might say something you later regret. In fact, think before you say anything or do anything to avoid an accident today because many people will be impulsive and rash at some point. Forewarned is forearmed.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is not a very good day to shop, especially later in the afternoon, because issues are erratic and people are unpredictable. You might feel emotionally stressed and end up spending money in a way that you later regret. Be smart and take it easy. Never underestimate the power of courtesy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign opposing Uranus, which makes you feel restless and unsettled. It’s not your fault. Don’t be hard on yourself. In fact, be forgiving if you feel rattled and annoyed with someone. Just don’t say anything you will regret later. (Probably immediately!)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Tread carefully today because all kinds of interruptions might affect you. Don’t worry — this is happening to a lot of people today. Fortunately, it will be relatively minor. The secret is to not be overwhelmed by something unexpected, especially an emotional reaction to something. Stay chill.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A friend, probably a female, might throw you a zinger or do something that surprises you and, in fact, annoys you. (“Whaaat?”) Your choice of response is your decision, of course, but don’t make things worse. Sometimes you can be quite blunt. Hmmm?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might overreact to something that a boss, parent or a VIP says today, which will not be cool. Therefore, be prepared to temper your reaction. Why lose face? Possibly, you are the one that says something that makes others overreact. Either way, be careful.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Avoid controversial subjects today because people are emotionally delicate and overly sensitive. They will react to almost anything you say, which means it’s probably best to stay mum and be safe. Try not to react to what others say as well.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Disputes about shared property, inheritances and anything that you own jointly with others might suddenly arise today, especially late this afternoon. Unfortunately, they will accomplish nothing. They will just irritate everyone including you. You don’t need this. Therefore, steer clear of trouble!