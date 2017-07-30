Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) An interesting day full of possibilities! You might spontaneously entertain at home because something pleasant and unexpected with a family member might occur. Note: Something connected with real estate or a beautiful purchase for your home might also surprise and please.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Unexpected short trips will delight you today. You will likely meet new people and see new places that are exhilarating, stimulating and fun! Keep an open mind so that you can embrace the unexpected.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your money-making ideas might pay off today because new influences will affect your cash flow and your assets. Admittedly, they could be adverse, but the odds are you will gain in wealth today or buy something for yourself that you really like.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) New and unusual people will enter your world today. Certainly, you’re up for adventure and ready for action! You might make a spontaneous wardrobe purchase today that pleases you. Stay flexible so that you can go with the flow because fun opportunities are coming your way.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is an exciting time because the Sun and Mars are both in your sign, boosting your energy. Meanwhile, today you feel excited because you’re anticipating something in the future that looks promising and fun! Meanwhile, back in the boudoir, some will start a secret love affair.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a great day to schmooze with friends and groups. Expect to hang out with people who are artistic and talented in some way today. You will enjoy who you meet; in fact, a friend (especially a Leo) could become a lover. Be still my beating heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You make a fabulous impression on bosses and VIPs today. In fact, this impression is so favorable, something pleasant and unexpected will suddenly come your way. Someone might bestow a complement or favor on you. Someone might suddenly treat you as if you were an expert. (Fake it till you make it.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Travel for pleasure will delight you today, and many of you will have a sudden opportunity to do this. If so, your window of opportunity will be brief, which means you have to act fast. Definitely say yes! Unusual, different worlds can open up to you today. Take some pictures!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way today. This is almost a guarantee. And they will be a surprise! Who knew? Meanwhile, sex will be affectionate, hot and memorable. Woo, woo!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is an excellent day to interact with friends and partners because people are eager for excitement and change. Nothing will be boring. Someone will suggest something outrageous or unusual and you will go along with it, or you might be the one throwing out bold ideas.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Expect a pleasant surprise at work today. You might meet someone new who intrigues you, or someone might help you directly by giving you a gift or sweet praise. It’s a positive day but it’s also a day full of pleasant surprises. Your surprise might also be related to a pet.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A surprise invitation to a social occasion or sports event will come your way today. It could be something big and amazing or it might be small and local; either way, accept because you will enjoy yourself. Surprise flirtations along with playful activities with children are also likely.