Moon Alert Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 6 a.m. Chicago time for the rest of the day. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a bit of a tough day to start your week. Well, it’s not a tough day if you play hooky and just relax. But if you are at work, you must postpone important decisions, especially about shared finances, inheritances, taxes and debt. Just until tomorrow.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is the perfect day to relax with a close friend or partner. Even though your focus on home and family continues to be strong, do not make important decisions today. And definitely, do not make big purchases.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Check the Moon Alert today. This is a day for caution because silly errors and poor decisions are likely. Having said that, it’s actually a fun-loving, playful day! It’s just a poor day for important decisions and major purchases.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Do be careful today because, although your focus happens is on finances, today is not the day to seal the deal or write that check. It’s OK to do your homework, and better yet, it’s a great day to goof off! Hold on to your money.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s Monday and you’re full of a lot of energy; nevertheless, this is a poor day for major purchases or big decisions. (See the Moon Alert above.) Play hooky or just relax. This can be a creative, fun-loving day, but curb purchases to just food and gas.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a goofy day! You feel indecisive and not sure what to do next. Don’t initiate anything new. Shy away from new decisions and especially major purchases. Keep everything on the down-low and wait until tomorrow to act.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Be careful with your money today. Do not agree to important financial negotiations. Do not spend money or shop for anything other than food or gas. Wait until tomorrow to initiate financial matters and major purchases. But this can be a fun Monday!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the Moon Alert is taking place in your sign for the whole day. This can can make you more emotional. Sit cross-legged and hum “Ohm on the Range.” Seriously — don’t spend money on anything other than gas and food.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re eager to explore more of your world, especially through travel. People are helpful and good to you and even generous! Today, however, you should be careful because the Moon alert is active all day long, which primarily means don’t spend your money (except on gas and food).

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a wonderful day to have a heart-to-heart conversation with a friend or even a member of a group because people are willing to be frank and let their hair down. It’s not a good day for a decision yet, ironically, it’s a good day to explore ideas. Not a good day for shopping either.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) When talking to bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today, be careful. It’s OK to engage in conversation but do not agree to an important deadline. And definitely do not volunteer for anything today. Just keep talking — and tell people you will give them your answer tomorrow.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Don’t make travel reservations or travel plans today. Just kick these ideas around and wait until tomorrow to put ink to paper. Today is a very loosey-goosey day. It can be a fun day for schmoozing with others, but it’s a poor day for important decisions or purchases. Only spend money on gas and food.