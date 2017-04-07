Georgia Nicols horoscopes for July 4, 2017

Moon Alert Until 8:30 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Hold the phone! Your home routine will be interrupted for some reason today. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Someone you least expect might knock at your door. Stock the fridge because food is so handy when things go haywire.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Be mindful about everything you say and do today (more than usual) because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Therefore, slow down and take it easy. Think before you speak or act. On the upside, you might have some genius-like ideas because you can think out of the box.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Keep an eye on your financial scene because something will interrupted today. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. There might be errors in financial matters. Likewise, something you own might be lost, stolen or broken. Be alert.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today various unpredictable and unexpected events will occur, which is why you feel a bit jumpy and apprehensive. You can almost sense that something is coming down the pipe. Guard against impulsive, rash actions. Think before you speak or act. Expect the unexpected (which I realize is impossible).

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today is a restless day for you for various reasons. Only you will know why. Something going on behind the scenes might catch you off guard. Or you might feel apprehensive about something, especially wondering if it will happen. (It probably will.) Just be aware.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A friend might surprise you or throw you a curveball today. Or possibly, you will meet a real character today because something to do with your relations with friends and groups will catch you off guard. Hopefully, it’s a delightful surprise. Ya never know!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Be careful talking to parents, bosses and VIPs today because they might respond in a way that is different from what you expect. That’s because today is a bit of a crapshoot. If you’re worried about what their response might be, don’t ask today. Either way, tread carefully. Don’t quit your day job.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Travel plans will be interrupted, changed or canceled today for many of you. Likewise, school schedules might change because there are a lot of unpredictable elements in the air today. On the upside, you might meet someone interesting or learn some juicy gossip. (“Whaaat?”)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Double check information regarding banking, taxes, debt, inheritances and insurance because errors and unexpected changes are likely today. When it comes to finances, stay on top of things so that you are not caught off guard. Nobody wants that to happen.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) If you have plans with close friends or partners, expect a few changes today. Ideally, allow extra time so that you can deal with the unexpected. Someone might make some surprising demands or not fulfill their commitment to you. Could be anything.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your work routine will change today because of staff shortages, power outages, computer crashes or equipment breakdowns. Or maybe your crazy, wild-eyed boss will jump on a desk and scream at everyone. Who knows? Your day will not unfold as planned.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Parents should know that this is an accident-prone day for their kids, so they need to be extra vigilant. Likewise, romantic relationships might suffer from an unexpected delays, fights or misunderstandings. Be cool because this is just a fleeting dark cloud on your horizon.