Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Do what you can to promote positive relations with partners and close friends because this is where you are blessed. (This is a great year to get married.) To keep this formula working in your life, you must benefit them as well. Capisce?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Continue to look for ways to improve your existing job or get a better job because this can happen this year. And your health is favored as well! So you can boost your health and get a better job. Not too shabby.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Grab every opportunity to enjoy a vacation because you have the best chance to do this in over a decade. Sports events, playful times with children, the arts, romance, love affairs — and yes, vacations — are where it’s at for you this year.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is your year to figure out how you can create your dream home. In other words, you might sell and buy, or buy, or rent something better — but whatever you do, you will love where you live this year because it will be bigger and better. Your family life will be richer as well. You rock!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The secret to your success this year is your ability to maintain a positive attitude. This is not easy because life is not easy. But you know that attitude is everything and that your attitude creates or destroys your happiness — as well as the happiness of others.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Continue to look for ways to boost your income because they exist, dear Virgo. Many of you will be laughing all the way to the bank this year. You will increase your assets, which is why you might buy yourself fabulous goodies. How sweet it is!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a good year because lucky Jupiter is in your sign bringing you ease, contentment and good fortune. Count your blessings. Of course, you still have problems because who doesn’t? But you must admit you have much to be grateful for this year.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A lot of your good fortune this year has been subtle but meaningful. You have been able to count your blessings in a quiet way because you know life is good to you. And of course, that’s all one can ever ask for because life is short (and fat).

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is such a popular year! You enjoy the company of friends as well as interacting with clubs and groups. One lovely influence is that these interactions have encouraged you to be bold about your future goals. You’re thinking bigger than usual — and that’s big!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your reputation is stellar this year. Others respect and admire you. It seems no matter what you do, you have a chance to enjoy the limelight or virtually put your name up in lights because people hear about you, talk about you and know who you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’s wonderful to have so many opportunities to travel, isn’t it? Not only will you travel physically, you can also travel in your mind through the enjoyment of lofty, profound discussions with others about religion and politics. Right up your alley.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You benefit from the wealth and resources of others this year, which is why so many gifts and goodies are coming your way. This is a good year to ask for a loan or mortgage, because doors will open for you. Many of you will inherit or receive a big gift.