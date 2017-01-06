Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a good day to take a realistic look in the mirror to see how you can improve your appearance and the impression that you create on your world. It’s a great day to buy long-lasting, practical, attractive clothing. You can’t lose.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Something going on behind the scenes will please you today. For some, it will be a love affair with someone of a different age — often tricky in today’s society. Although the newly elected president of France, with a wife who is 24 years older than him, is changing that image.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today you will enjoy affectionate relations with friends and members of groups. In fact, a friend could become a lover. You will also see that friends, especially of a different age, can help you in terms of advice, experience and practical assistance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Relations with bosses, parents and people in authority are excellent today. If you have advice to give, especially about how to make something look more attractive, people will listen to you. And they will respect you. Meanwhile, you might cultivate a flirtation with someone older.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a great day to make travel plans for the future. Likewise, it’s an equally good day to make serious, long-range plans for further courses, education or training. You see clearly what you want for your future because you are motivated to work to get it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You couldn’t pick a better day for a discussion about how to share something with someone or how to divide an inheritance. People will be reasonable, fair-minded and calm. Everyone will want a result that is successful for now and in the long-term future.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You will enjoy discussions with others today, especially if you have to deal with realistic, day-to-day problems like the division of labor or how to share expenses. Today people want to find practical and fair solutions regarding how to live up to their obligations.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You have high ideals at work today because you want to achieve your goals and, at the same time, you want your goals to benefit others as well as yourself. Don’t hesitate to consult someone who is older or more experienced. They might help you. Meanwhile, praise and possibly a raise will be yours today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Romance with someone older or of a different age might take place today. This is also a good day to make solid plans for social occasions in the future. Likewise, parents will discuss practical plans for the education and care of children.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a good day to think about how you can redecorate where you live or make your surroundings look more attractive. It’s also a good day for an important family discussion, especially with an older family member. Real estate opportunities will be favorable and realistic.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a good day for planning anything for the future because you are in the right frame of mind. It’s also a good day for serious discussions with siblings, relatives and neighbors. In particular, writers and those of you in sales, marketing, teaching and acting can benefit from today’s energy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) If shopping today, you will want to buy attractive items that are long-lasting and practical. You will not be frivolous. Meanwhile, any moneymaking ideas you have will be doable and realistic. Give them serious concern.