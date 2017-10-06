Moon Alert After 6:45 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a tricky day. For starters, you might get involved in a public argument. Very easy to do today, believe me. Meanwhile, someone in a position of authority might give you a hot tip about how to boost your income or how to buy something you want.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Do not get involved in heated discussions about politics, religion and race today because they could become volatile. Easy does it. On the bright side, travel plans look exciting. Travel for pleasure is a definite possibility today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Money squabbles are classic today. You might argue about cash, expenditures, possessions or who owns what. Fortunately, this clash will be brief (but intense). Later, support and reassurance from someone will give you a warm feeling in your tummy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Avoid arguments with partners and close friends that might suddenly flare up today. Instead, focus your energy on casual acquaintances and members of groups, clubs and organizations because these interactions will be positive and will make you feel good.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) For those of you who work today, be patient with co-workers. Even if you are not in a slave-wage job, whatever you do today might create an argument with someone. Ironically, relations with parents and bosses are hunky-dory. You win some; you lose some.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Parents will have to be patient with their kids today, especially this afternoon. Likewise, romantic partners have to be patient with each other to avoid a blowup. Later, travel plans and interactions with people from other countries or different cultures will please you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Avoid domestic spats today, especially with females, because disputes with others destroy your peace of mind. You need harmony. Be courteous to the power players in your family. Meanwhile, gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way today. Yay!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Disagreements with daily contacts and relatives might arise at some point today because people are hotheaded. Nevertheless, relations with partners and close friends are warm and amiable. Go figure. Knowing this, go with what works and avoid what doesn’t.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Arguments about money and possessions are par for the course. (Isn’t it curious that in golf, you strive for the green but end up in the hole?) Where you truly win today is anything that is health-related and everything to do with your work and your job because you will get the support and praise you want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today the Moon is in your sign opposing Mars and dancing with Venus. This means that at some point, you might lose it with a partner or close friend or at least be really annoyed (to put it mildly). However, soon thereafter, flirtations, social invitations and sports events appeal. Love saves all!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Because you are working so hard at this time, you expect others to keep up to your pace and your standards. This might be realistic, but it might not be. Don’t be a slave driver. Perhaps this is why you are at odds with someone today? Think about it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Romantic quarrels and challenges with kids might take place today. You might even cross swords with anyone in a casual situation. (A negative server or sales person or a negative customer. Could go either way.) Fortunately, relations with a friend are affectionate and happy. A sympathetic ear makes all the difference.