Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a fast-paced time! You want to cram as much into each day as you can. This is why you tend to overbook. In part, it’s because you don’t want yawning gaps of dead space. Busy, busy Aries! Good day to write because your imagination is heightened.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You’re full of moneymaking ideas now, which of course pleases you. You are never casual about money (or antiques). When thinking of money, make sure to budget for your wardrobe this week because this is a great time to shop for clothing for yourself.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) With the Sun and Mercury in your sign, you’re out there flying your colors talking to everyone. Yada, yada, yada. Nevertheless, today you might be concerned with red-tape details regarding taxes, debt, shared property and the wealth of others. (You can’t ignore this stuff forever.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) There is a bit of Jekyll and Hyde in the celestial influence for your sign right now because you are aggressive, forthright and active, and yet, at the same time, you want to hide somewhere and be secretive and enjoy your privacy. (Ideal for video games.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a social, popular time! You’re enjoying talking to younger people; bosses, VIPs and parents are happy with you as well. This is good. There was joy in the land and the crops prospered. Set aside time today to get organized and take care of miscellanies. (That’s the plural for all that miscellaneous stuff.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s pretty easy to get your own way now, especially with bosses, parents and VIPs. You also want to travel for pleasure, so hopefully you are scripting this in your world. Do something different today! If you can’t travel, be a tourist in your own town.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Home, family and your domestic life continue to be a top priority with you today. You might have strong feelings about wanting to clean something or get rid of what you don’t need. Clutter can be draining, especially for your sign, because you need a harmonious, pleasing environment.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Relations with others are warm and friendly because fair Venus is opposite your sign now. Use this to your advantage. In particular, smooth troubled waters with friends where needed. This is a busy, chatty day full of errands, visits and short trips.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Take a nap today if possible because your energy is low now. Nevertheless, your mind is on your finances, cash flow and perhaps something that you own. Or you might be contemplating a big purchase? More likely, you’re thinking about a new way of earning money.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might have strong feelings about some issues today . Nevertheless, it’s good to know that for the two days every month, when the Moon is in your sign, you are luckier than all the other signs. Nice!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Although this is a playful time for you with lots of social opportunities and chances for vacations and fun events, today you want to rest and hide a bit. This is a good day to catch your breath and pull your act together so you can take it on the road.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A conversation with a female acquaintance will be significant today. This could relate to repairs and busy, hands-on jobs that you are currently tackling at home. Discussions with a parent are important. (At least, listen.)