Georgia Nicols horoscopes for June 15, 2017

Moon Alert After 5:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You might be surprised today that you can’t communicate to others. Either they’re shutting down or you’re shutting yourself down. Either way, the result is the same. Don’t worry — this is brief passing cloud on your horizon. Relax.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You feel a financial squeeze play today. (Why is there always so much month left at the end of the money?) You might be disappointed with your share of something. Or the restrictions of others might be a drag. It was ever thus.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Relations with partners has been no picnic in the last two years. Oy vey. Today something might come to a head. At the very least, you will feel blocked dealing with others who are close to you. By the end of this year, these challenges will almost disappear. Whew!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is be a tough day. No matter what you do, someone is there telling you why you can’t do it. Tough to get approval from bosses and authority figures. This discouraging situation will even impact your health. You feel tired.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Romance is in the toilet today. Likewise, relations with kids are discouraging. You have increased responsibilities and, at times, they seem to be overwhelming. Don’t worry because you’re a Leo. When the times are tough, the tough go shopping.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a poor day to ask parents, bosses or authority figures for a favor or permission. If you do, their answer will be, “Talk to the hand.” Save your breath. You feel eclipsed because the support you need from others is just not there. This is only temporary. Wait a week.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You feel boxed in today. In fact, you might literally not have the freedom of movement that you usually do. Discussions about politics, religion and travel will just discourage you because things look tough — too tough to do right now. Times like this call for dark chocolate or a pina colada.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) How something is financially resolved today (or perhaps because it is not resolved) might be a disappointment for you. You want to get things squared away, but there are too many obstacles right now, and this is discouraging. Don’t worry. It’s always darkest before it gets pitch black.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Relations with others are tough today, especially relations with those who are closest to you like partners and close friends. Just accept this and go with the flow. You can’t change things — not today. Actually, others feel the same way. Time for a pity party?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Something related to your job is discouraging today. Likewise, for some of you, it’s related to your health. Don’t let this get you down. You know that life is no pain, no gain. Trials and tribulations are character building. Therefore, this too, shall pass — especially if you drink a lot of water.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Children might be an increased responsibility today. In fact, plans that are related to sports, entertaining diversions, the hospitality industry, vacations and romantic rendezvous suddenly look bleak and unappealing. Like what’s with that? Sometimes life is just not fair.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Whether it’s an authority figure or the rules and regulations of the government, today something will restrict what you want to do at home or within your family. Yes, you are boxed in, at least for now. But don’t worry because this is actually a fantastic, powerful year for you!