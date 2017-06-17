Georgia Nicols horoscopes for June 17, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 6:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Expect a busy day today because you have a big To-Do list. Errands, discussions with siblings and relatives plus short trips will keep you on the go. Prioritize what you think you can get done because your list is ambitious. Fear not — busy suits you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You might be shopping this weekend. If so, heed the warning of the Moon Alert. You are focused on money and cash flow right now, even more than usual. And also more than usual, you’re full of moneymaking ideas! Ka-ching!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a high-energy time for you, which is why you are out there flying your colors. Today you want to talk to everyone because you have something to say. Things tend to go your way now because whatever you need, you seem to attract it. Bully for you!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Play it low-key this weekend if you can because you need to take a breather. You need some privacy to pull your act together and contemplate your navel. However, Mars in your sign pushes you to be active, and this challenges your need for solitude.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Hook up with fun friends and groups this weekend because you are ready to play and socialize! In particular, you will enjoy hanging out with younger people. This is a good day to take a few minutes and think about your future goals. Be clear about three goals. Write them down.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re in the driver’s seat right now because you find it easy to get your way, primarily because bosses, parents and VIPs approve of you! They endorse your wants and are willing to open doors for you. Make the most of this while it lasts because it’s a once-a-year thing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are lucky you can hit the road this weekend and travel somewhere because this is what you really want to do. You’re hungry for a change of scenery and you want the stimulation of new restaurants, new hotels and new sunsets.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Set aside some time today to wrap up loose ends regarding taxes, debt, inheritances and insurance. Whatever keeps dragging on in these areas just drags you down. Refuse to be held hostage by this stuff any longer! Take a stand. Be proactive!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Try to get more sleep this weekend because you are tired whether you are aware of this or not. Also set aside some time to really focus on your closest relationships because you can learn a lot about them now — especially how you relate to others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Make some time today or tomorrow to tidy up at work and at home so that you feel better organized. When you feel better organized, you have greater self-respect. When you have greater self-respect, you become more productive — and easier to live with.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Make time today or perhaps tomorrow for fun activities with children. And make time today for fun activities for yourself! Look for ways to express your creativity. Get together with others for sports events, barbecues, picnics, movies and parties.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Devote some time to improving your home scene by cleaning, unpacking, packing, repairing, sorting and perhaps cooking. Your home needs your attention right now. For many, your family needs your attention as well. What can you do to improve the place?