Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you will very likely feel restless and impulsive because the Moon in your sign is lined up with wild, wacky Uranus. Be careful about doing something without thinking first. (Moi? Never!) Count to three before you say or do anything today to help keep yourself in check and to avoid regrets.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Like Aries, you feel restless and impulsive today. Fortunately, Venus is in your sign, and this will tend to soften spontaneous actions that you might later regret because Venus will make you sweet and diplomatic. Yes, this is a good time to shop for wardrobe items but not during the Moon Alert. (See above.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A friend, especially a female contact, might say or do something that surprises you today. Possibly your surprise will come from a group because something definitely catches you off guard today. Some of you will meet a real character. Whatever happens might make you rethink some goals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Some aspect of your relationship with authority figures today — we’re talking parents, bosses, VIPs and the police — will catch you off guard or surprise you. Perhaps they will say something that unnerves you? Whatever happens, do not make an important decision. Don’t quit your day job.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Travel plans will be interrupted, delayed or changed today. Likewise, school schedules for colleges, universities and technical schools might also be interrupted or changed. Tread carefully when talking to others about politics, religion and race because these are prickly topics today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Double check details related to inheritances, insurance, shared property, taxes and debt because something unexpected will impact these areas today. You don’t want to be caught off guard because you didn’t know something or you forgot to check it ahead of time. Be smart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Expect a surprise from a partner or close friend today because someone close to you will say or do something you least expect. Alternatively, you might meet a real character — someone who is avant-garde or bohemian. Or maybe just intriguing or weird. Stay on your toes!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Make an extra effort to stay on top of things because your work schedule will be interrupted today perhaps by computer crashes, power outages, staff shortages or something out of the blue. It will happen. Give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to cope with the unexpected.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is an accident-prone day for your kids or children you work with, so be vigilant. Likewise, social occasions, lunch meetings, dates and romantic get-togethers might be canceled or suffer from spats, misunderstandings and glitches. Oy vey.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Something will interrupt your home routine today. Knowing this ahead of time, get dressed. Stock the fridge. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Someone you least expect might appear on your doorstep. Be ready for the unexpected.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is an accident-prone day both verbally and physically, which means you have to pay attention and be mindful of everything you say and do. This way you can avoid any mishaps. Assume nothing and think before you speak. Keep your eyes open!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Be careful how you handle money today because something unexpected could cause you to make an error or lose money. You might find money or you might lose money. Something unexpected might impact something that you own. Crazy day! Guard your possessions.