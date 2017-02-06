Moon Alert Avoid shopping or major decisions from 4:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Things are tricky at work today. Perhaps in your eagerness to wrap up the week, you trigger a dispute with a colleague or someone older or more experienced. Who needs this? Not you. Remember: A closed mouth gathers no feet.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s no secret you have been concerned with money and possessions lately. Today you might end up in an argument about money, possessions or how to divide something. This could impact a social occasion, a romantic partner or one of your kids. Stay chill.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Ideally, avoid disappointments with partners and close friends today that will arise because you are impatient or critical. Or maybe you feel this way because of someone else’s criticism? Either way, this is just a temporary darkness out on your horizon. Don’t let it engulf you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Avoid disputes with others today. The thing to know is that whatever is negative today will be brief. It won’t last long. Therefore, don’t be discouraged; don’t get angry; just make sure you get dessert tonight. Yummers!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Something about your finances or cash flow or something that you own might disturb you today. You might feel taken advantage of or ill used. But is this worth getting your belly in a rash? Make a decision not to ruin your Friday. Plan for a great weekend.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) For most of this day, the Moon is in your sign; however, it is at odds with both Mars and Saturn. This can make you angry and also gloomy. It can make life feel hard, and it can discourage you. (Yikes!) But these bummer feelings are fleeting! Don’t give in to them. Enjoy a fun evening!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might fall into worry mode today. It’s important to know that worry is really a habit. Remember the saying: “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.” Shake loose any negative feelings that will arise this afternoon.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Let’s hope to have fun this evening because, in the afternoon, difficulties with parents, bosses. close friends and partners might set your teeth on edge. The way to handle this is to move past it. Don’t give it any fuel. “These are not the droids you’re looking for.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Relations with bosses, parents, partners and close friends are a bit rocky today. Don’t pay too much attention to this. This is just a temporary bummer situation. All of this will pass by tonight, when you can have some fun with loved ones.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t overreact if you have difficulty dealing with colleagues at work today. Something might happen that makes you angry or makes you feel ill treated. (I always get the short end of the stick.) This feeling will be brief. Relax and enjoy your evening.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Avoid discord with lovers, kids or people in social situations today because this will not improve your day, will it? Au contraire, it will be a downer. Why make this choice? Instead, be patient with someone this afternoon and prepare for a fun evening.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Don’t overreact if family members are tough to deal with today. We all know this sort of thing goes with the territory. Just be accommodating and realize that someone just can’t help being the way they are. Even if that someone is you. (What?)