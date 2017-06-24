Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You might have a powerful urge to buy something today because you definitely have strong feelings about how to handle your money. (A female relative at home might have strong opinions as well!) Be careful you don’t go overboard with enthusiasm.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today you are effusive and filled with strong feelings about something. Anyone who talks you will detect this. You will be happy, proud, delighted, plus warm and gracious with everyone because something truly pleases you. This is also why you are so convincing!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You have strong feelings about financial matters today. This could relate to how you earn your money or it might be related to how you want to spend your money. You’re not going to take a backseat role because there’s something you really want to achieve. And you will do it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A friend might have a powerful influence over you today, which in turn, makes you assertive about something. You have clear ideas about what you want to do and nothing’s going to stop you. (This person might be creative or work in the arts.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You might develop a crush on a boss or a person in a position of authority today. Someone else might beg for your creative input about something. They want to know how to make something appear more attractive or look better, and they know you have good ideas (which you do).

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Romance with someone from another culture or someone who is different might grip you now. Others will be enthused about the possibility of travel for pleasure, especially with a female companion or a member of a group. Exciting possibilities are open for you today! Make a decision and act.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a passionate, romantic day for many of you. Others will receive gifts, money and support from someone. Today you are the subject of discussion or people notice you for some reason. Fortunately, it looks positive. (Positive is good.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A new relationship might begin today or at this time. Certainly, your relationship with someone is powerful and intense! You feel drawn to someone almost as if by magic, as if it was written in the stars. Your physical desires are strong as well! (That goes without saying.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A work-related romance will begin for some of you now. Others will get recognition for their efforts, hopefully financial recognition. In part, this is because you will ask for your fair share of something or increased support or an increased budgetary allowance. Why not?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a passionate, sexy, romantic day! (Be still my beating heart.) Actually, you will feel intense about many things today, including the arts, social occasions, sports events and playful activities with children. You have strong expectations about something.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today you have specific ideas about what you want to achieve at home, especially if you are redecorating or entertaining. You know what you want and you intend to get it. You might also have strong hopes about a real estate negotiation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your ability to convince others or entice them to do what you want is fantastic today. Because of your magical communication skills, it’s a strong day for those who write, sell, market, teach or act. No one can resist you! You can make money with your words today.