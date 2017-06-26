Georgia Nicols horoscopes for June 26, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you’re a Friday person in a Monday world. This is a fabulous day to socialize, enjoy sports events or a romantic date, or perhaps slip away on a vacation. Flirtations and playful activities with children are fun! (Yes, it’s Monday).

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a wonderful day for a family discussion, especially with a female family member like Mom. You will enjoy entertaining at home. You are open to discussions about how to expand your family or your home in some way. (Do we hear the pitter-patter of little feet?)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today you begin your week focused on cash issues, earnings and moneymaking ideas plus major expenditures. Meanwhile, you feel positive, proactive and eager about future plans. Yeah, you’re a winner! This is great because attitude is everything.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This continues to be a powerful time for you because the Sun, Mercury and fiery Mars are in your sign, attracting good fortune and energy and prompting you to enlighten people with your ideas. Today your finances are favored!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Even though you have been low-key lately, you begin this week with lots of power because the Moon is in your sign, dancing with lucky, moneybags Jupiter! This is why you feel strong, peaceful and happy. This is also why it’s an excellent day for business and commerce. Ya think? Ka-ching!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This has been a popular time for you and continues to be a popular time, especially hanging out with younger people. You might be involved in physical and competitive activities. Nevertheless, you begin this week low-key, choosing to work alone or behind the scenes. (Good day to catch your breath.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Relations with friends and members of groups are upbeat and positive today. You have the upper hand because you are ambitious and have the attention of others. A female companion might inspire you to modify your goals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Personal details about your private life are public in the eyes of others today. Nevertheless, your primary objective is to travel and explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. You are out there flying your colours!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This week begins with a sense of adventure! You want to do something different. You want to see new places, talk to unusual people and learn something fresh. Better yet, you want adventure! Do what you can but remember that your primary focus right now is on shared property, inheritances and insurance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your focus on partners and close friends continues to be strong; nevertheless, you must be patient with someone close to you. Consider this a character-building exercise. This is a good day to discuss how to divide or share something because you will come out smelling like a rose.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Continue to act on your motivation to get better organized at work and at home. Today is a lovely day to schmooze with partners and close friends. It’s also a good day to make travel plans because you can see ways to expand your world through someone close to you. Ideas?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is definitely a playful time for you. It’s a wonderful time for vacations, flirtations, sports events and fun activities with children. Nevertheless, today in particular, you do want to set aside some time to get better organized. Hey, you can’t fly on one wing.