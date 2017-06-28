Georgia Nicols horoscopes for June 28, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is the perfect day to vigorously attack home repairs. Family discussions will also be vigorous! This is because Mercury is lined up with Mars today, which invigorates your speech and your intellectual abilities. Ta da!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will be forceful in all your discussions with others today. You will say what you mean and mean what you say — and others will know you have spoken! Yeah. This is a strong day for those in sales, marketing, writing, teaching and acting. “Now hear this! Now hear this!”

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will be proactive in financial matters today. You will go after what you want. You will go out of your way to boost your earnings. You will express your moneymaking ideas with firm intention, and likewise you will spend your money like it’s going out of style. Gasp!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You have lots of mental, intellectual energy today! In fact, you might feel intellectually competitive with someone. Certainly, you can work with your mind much longer than usual and accomplish a lot. (“I’m so smart.”) You will also defend your ideas with intensity.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your ability to research anything is fabulous today. You have focus, concentration and energy, which means you won’t stop looking for something until you find it. You’ll be like a dog with a bone. In fact, you can ferret out all kinds of secrets and hidden information.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might blow some friends away today or members of a group because you are coming on so strong. You have specific ideas, you know what you want, and you won’t hesitate to state your case. Furthermore, you will speak with enthusiasm! (Yeah, you might be a tad bossy.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might come on too strong when talking to parents and bosses today; please be aware of this. Basically, you are mentally wired and highly focused about your needs and intentions today, which is why you will not hesitate to speak up and state your case. This can work for you — or against you. Hmmm?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is an excellent day to study something, especially something that requires focus, attention and endurance, because your mind is really prepped for doing something like this. You are alert, sharp and keen to learn! Good day to learn a language, make travel plans or explore new philosophies.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will defend your own best interests if you have disputes today or serious discussions about how to divide or share something, especially an inheritance. You are mentally alert, focused and energetic. You are also competitive and ready to stand your ground.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might attract someone to you today who is coming on like gangbusters! This is because Mercury, the planet that rules communications, is lined up with fiery Mars opposite your sign. (Of course, you might be just as strident as anyone else!) Take a step back and give things some breathing room.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You can accomplish a lot at work today because you are dedicated, focused, intellectually curious and energetic. Your whole system is turned on! You will study facts, check information and be clear and articulate when talking to others. “You got it, Pontiac!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a strong day for play, pleasure, competitive sports, social outings and fun activities with children. It’s also a wonderful day to explore the arts or be active in them. Romantic discussions will be lively and to the point — definitely!