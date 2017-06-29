Georgia Nicols horoscopes for June 29, 2017

Moon Alert Until 3:15 p.m. Chicago time we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) We all know that some days are easier than others. Well, sad to say, this ain’t one of the easy ones. Your dealings with authority figures might be tough at work. Someone might be critical of you. Travel plans are tough. On top of that, relations with bosses, parents and VIPs are testy. Yes, zip thy lip!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Children might be an increased responsibility today. Meanwhile, your everyday actions with others — including neighbors, siblings, relatives and daily contacts — might erupt in a sudden quarrel or dispute. Tread carefully to avoid a nasty confrontation. Patience is the antidote to anger.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Disputes about money and possessions might get really nasty today because Mercury is opposite Pluto, and this polarization takes place between both your Money Houses. Meanwhile, discussions with an older family member or partner are also discouraging. Yikes! Send out for dark chocolate.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you are determined to get to the bottom of something, especially in an encounter with a partner or close friend. This can range from a deep intellectual encounter to a naked power play. Be careful about being obsessed with anything. Lighten up.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) There’s a lot of intense, intellectual energy out there today, which means you might end up in an argument with someone. However, you can also use this same energy to delve deeply into serious research, especially if you have to get to the bottom of something. “I must know the truth! I must!”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t be overwhelmed by a friend or a member of a group today if they are coming on like a stuck needle. People are intense and obsessive-compulsive today. Very tricky day to stay out of hot water!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Avoid confrontations with parents, bosses, VIPs and the police today because they will escalate into serious arguments. Each party thinks they are right. People are not willing to compromise or see the other side. It’s as if people have blinders on today! Go gently.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Avoid controversial topics like politics, religion and race today because they will become nasty arguments. It’s easy to be obsessed about something today and to be stuck in a rut, mentally speaking. However, you can use this energy to study hard and learn something.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is not a good day to discuss inheritances, shared property or how to divide something with others because people are too intense, too subjective and too caught up in their own agenda. Postpone these kinds of discussions for another day. Take it easy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Avoid arguments with others today, especially partners and friends. You might be obsessed with getting your point across or they might be — either way, this is a potentially argumentative day. On the upside, discussions will be direct, to the point and about the bottom line.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Secrets might come out at work today. (This is often interesting.) Unfortunately, this is also the classic day for a breakdown of machinery. Furthermore, frustrations and arguments might break out because people are pigheaded. Run away! Run away!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Parents have to be patient with children today because this is the classic day for a hissy fit or a meltdown. Likewise, romantic partnerships might suffer from intense confrontations and misunderstandings. Avoid diva-like behavior in yourself and others. (Lose the ostrich boa.)