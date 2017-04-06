Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Do not be quick to make assumptions talking to others or to push your point of view because you might not have all the facts. It’s wise to be cautious today because things are not as they appear. (Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Even though you are the financial wizard of the zodiac, no one is infallible. This is a tricky day for financial deals and major purchases because an element of confusion is present. You don’t want to make a financial decision and later regret it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your energy level is low today. If you can play hooky today — all the better. Not only are you physically low energy, you might also be psychologically discouraged about something. Don’t worry because this is a brief influence. Next week you are back in form!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Something going on behind the scenes is confusing today. You might be aware of it; you might not be. But you will definitely be aware that you feel uncertain about things today. You’re not sure of your footing. You’re not sure quite what to do. Avoid important decisions and just lie low.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You are popular right now and, in many cases, you are leader of the pack. (Leos are natural leaders.) Today, however, your position is weakened either by confusion on the part of someone or some kind of vague opposition. Don’t be pushy. This is a “wait and see” day.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is not an ideal day for important discussions with bosses, parents, the police and VIPs because there’s too much room for misunderstanding. Assume nothing. If you have an important discussion, repeat what is expected of you so that everyone is on the same page. Protect yourself. Clarify things.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and race because you might get in over your head and not know how to extract yourself from someone in a specific situation. Furthermore, if you are in a tough debate, your heart won’t be in it. Steer clear of this for your own good.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Postpone important financial decisions about inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and anything to do with shared expenses, shared obligations and the division of responsibilities. Someone might take advantage of you today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Be extra clear in all your communications with partners and close friends because confusion and misunderstandings will arise today. People are uncertain of things and inclined to make unrealistic demands on others. The result will be disappointment. Not good.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s hard to take a firm stand about something at work today or even perhaps regarding your health because of a confusing Neptunian factor. (Ah yes, we are talking the old smoke and mirrors trick.) It’s important to know that this influence is present. If something fishy seems to be going on, it is!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Romance might disappoint today. Also, social plans might be confusing, especially with people having different expectations or waiting at the wrong place — that sort of thing. Be especially clear in all your dealings with children and be sympathetic to them.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) An important discussion with a parent or an older family member might be fuzzy and confusing today. Do not blame this on age. Au contraire. Anyone of any age will be confused today because it’s in the stars. Be extra clear in all your communications.