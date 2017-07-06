Georgia Nicols horoscopes for June 7, 2017

Moon Alert Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions until 6:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is loosey-goosey regarding shared property and financial matters related to inheritances, insurance, taxes and debt. Be aware of the Moon Alert. Wait until it’s over to make important decisions and purchases.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Although in some ways, this is a good day to explore different ideas with partners and close friends, do not agree to anything important until after the Moon Alert is over. You’ll be glad you did.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You feel two opposing influences today at work or in your job. On one hand, you want to get better organized and be efficient and productive. But on the other hand, no matter how hard you try, efficiency eludes you today. Don’t push yourself. Just cope as best you can.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This can be a wonderful, creative day for you, especially if you work in the arts, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. In fact, if you work with children or anything to do with sports, you will likewise be resourceful and full of original ideas. Wait until the Moon Alert is over to act.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Discussions at home will be frank and revealing today. However, no matter how much someone lets their hair down, today is still a poor day to agree to anything important or to volunteer for anything. Check the Moon Alert and wait until it’s over.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You feel indecisive today. You’re not sure if you should go or stay. You’re not even sure how to make plans. On the upside, you are capable of original ideas that are out-of-the-box and unusual. Don’t dismiss them. Write them down for future consideration.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is definitely a poor day to make important financial decisions or important purchases. Check the restrictions of the Moon Alert and let them be your guide. After the Moon Alert is over, you’re free to spend money and do what you want. Until then, restrict your purchases to gas and food.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) For most of today, the Moon is in your sign; however, it is also a Moon alert. This means you feel a bit like a helium balloon cut loose, adrift in the sky. It’s a great day for creativity but a poor day for practical decisions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Keep a low profile today because this will suit you best. After the Moon Alert is over, the Moon moves into your sign, and you will feel more public, more front-and-center and more sure of yourself. Ta da!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a good day for a heart-to-heart talk with a friend or acquaintance, especially a female, because people will be candid and forthcoming today. Nevertheless, don’t agree to anything important until the Moon Alert is over.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a bit of a squirrelly day for you because personal information about you seems to be public. It’s as if you have no control over this. Just ride things out today and wait for the Moon Alert to be over. Agree to nothing important, especially when talking to bosses and parents.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You long for adventure, freedom and a change of scenery today. If you can travel, you will enjoy yourself even though little details might get mixed up. You might also feel indecisive about where to go and what to do. This is not a good day for important decisions.