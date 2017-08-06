Georgia Nicols horoscopes for June 8, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a wonderful day to travel and explore new ideas. You will enjoy having heady conversations with others about politics, religion, philosophy, race and bold ideas in general. Basically, you want to expand your world!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) By contrast to yesterday, this is a good day for financial decisions and discussions about money, shared property, inheritances and such. You will be fair-minded. You are also be ready to entertain big ideas and be open to dealing with foreign interests.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others because the Moon is opposite your sign. It’s not a big deal. This simply means you have to be accommodating and flexible. In two weeks, when the Moon is in your sign, others will have to go more than halfway when dealing with you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It will please you to do anything that makes you feel you are more on top of your scene. That’s because you want to be efficient and effective today. You want to feel that whatever you do, you know what you’re doing and you’re not wasting your time. You also want to do something to promote your health.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a wonderful, playful, creative day! This is also a productive day for those of you who work in the arts, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. You will also enjoy socializing with others, including children. Romance is blessed!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You want to cocoon at home today if you have the chance. A conversation with a female family member will be significant. Family discussions and a focus on domestic matters are likely. Fortunately, people will listen to you now because the Sun is high in your chart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today is a positive, upbeat day. Because you feel optimistic about your future, you will enjoy talking to everyone, especially siblings, neighbors and relatives. You’re full of big ideas and keen to do something about them. Travel plans also appeal.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Business and commerce are favored today. Work-related travel is also likely. Act on your ideas because, as the day wears on, your chances to boost your income or explore financial situations that are to your advantage will increase. Yay!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You feel happy and content with your world today. This is a good day for business. It’s also a good day for travel and talking to others, especially people from different backgrounds and other countries. You will truly enjoy the company of others today!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today you will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes because you need a little peace and quiet and a chance to regroup. You have been working hard to get better organized. You have also worked hard at being patient with someone who annoys you. Sheesh!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your interaction with a female is significant today. Talk to others about your hopes and dreams for the future. If you share these ideas you might get some helpful feedback from someone. This is a good day to enjoy the company of friends as well as the interaction you have with groups and clubs.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Details about your private life are a bit public today. However, this won’t bother you because it looks like the press is good. People admire you and will be generous to you today. Someone might even suggest exciting travel plans.