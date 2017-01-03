Moon Alert We have the “all clear” to shop and do business until 8 p.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your daily routine will be different today — no question. Whatever you’re doing is not what you usually do. This might be an unusual activity or it could be an unusual interruption — in fact, it could be anything. Be careful because this is a mildly accident-prone day as well. Keep your eyes open.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You feel restless today. You have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. (And we both know that invariably it will be ugly and in the wrong size.) Part of the problem is that you are confused or perhaps disappointed with someone who is a friend or a member of a group.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A friend will surprise you today. Alternatively, you might meet someone who is a real character. Meanwhile, relations with parents, bosses and VIPs are confusing. You might feel let down because someone does not meet your expectations. Bummer. Tread carefully.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Someone might have a reaction to you because you fell for some clever rhetoric that was religious, political or racially oriented. (Easy to do.) Be careful who you listen to today because it’s easy to be confused or hoodwinked. A parent, boss or VIP might surprise you today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Travel plans are unpredictable today. You might suddenly have to travel, or your arrangements might be changed or canceled. This is a poor day to make important decisions about shared property, taxes, debt, insurance and inheritances. These areas are fuzzy or confusing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be careful because something unexpected could impact your banking or anything to do with loans, mortgages or shared property. This might lead you to an important discussion with a partner or close friend; however, even this discussion could be misleading or confusing. Run away! Run away!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A partner or close friend will surprise you today by saying or doing something unexpected. They might also suggest a change of plans. All of this is a bit challenging because, meanwhile, you are confused or disappointed about something at work. (Sigh.) It never rains but it pours.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Romance might disappoint today. In addition, your relationship with children might be confusing. Do your best to clarify things and make sure you know what is going on. Meanwhile, you might be surprised with news related to your health or something unexpected at work. It’s an unpredictable day!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might be disappointed with a parent or a family member today. Remember: Unexpressed expectations almost always bring disappointment. Meanwhile, social plans will change or be unusual in some way today. Keep an eye on your kids!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your home routine will change today or be unusual for some reason. Small appliances might break down or other minor breakages could occur. Stock the fridge because unexpected company might drop by. You might also spend a lot of time daydreaming and “hiding” today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Avoid important financial decisions or decisions regarding money because confusion and deception are highly likely. Don’t take a chance. Ditto for shopping. Meanwhile, this is a mildly accident-prone day for you, so pay attention to everything you say and do.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Keep an eye on your money and possessions because something unpredictable might impact your assets or wealth today. On the other hand, you might find money or you might lose money. There’s definitely an element of confusion lurking everywhere today. You can feel it.